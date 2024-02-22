IJN
Thursday, February 22, 2024
Denver native Gail Mason died on February 8, 2024. She was 72. A service was held on February 9 at Mt. Nebo Cemetery, officiated by Rabbi Adam Morris. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

Mrs. Mason was born on April 2, 1952, and grew up in the Montclair neighborhood. She attended Western State University in Gunnison, receiving bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education, spending the bulk of her career in educational administration.

“She never had children, but she loved children and loved being around them,” Mrs. Mason’s brother, Rabbi Dov Bard, said.

In 1984, Gail and Chip Mason were married. They remained a couple until Mrs. Mason’s passing.

“She was really a very low-key, private person,” Rabbi Bard said. “She had a strong intellect. She was a quiet, but grounded person.

“Also, she never moved out of the neighborhood she grew up in.”

Survivors are Mrs. Mason’s husband Chip; brother Dov Bard and sister Carol Vincent.

Contributions can be made to Temple Micah or National Jewish Health.

