Longtime Denver resident Audrey Rosen died on February 14, 2024. She was 97. Arrangements are pending.

Ms. Rosen was born in New York City on April 10, 1926. She attended Columbia University and the University of Miami. She married Harold Rosen in 1952 in Miami.

In 1986, Ms. Rosen moved to Denver. She recently relocated to Scottsdale, Ariz.

Ms. Rosen was continuously involved with community service, including volunteer work with the Red Cross, Papanicolaou Cancer Research and the Eastern Star.

“This reflected her deep commitment to making a difference,” her family said. “Her enthusiasm for life was contagious.

“Audrey’s life was marked by an unwavering dedication to her family, an enthusiastic commitment to her community, and an infectious zest for life that touched everyone she knew.”

Survivors are Ms. Rosen’s daughter Debra (Eric Miller) Friednash; grandchildren Joshua, Andrew, Evan, Jorden, Courtney, Portland, Darby, Brittany Jordan and Brendan; 12 great-grandchildren; and brother Myron (Ruth) Lasser. She was predeceased by her son, Rocket Rosen, and her daughter, Ellen Rosen Smith.

Contributions may be made to the ALS Foundation.

