Israeli authorities raid Al Jazeera’s Nazareth office

By Pesach Benson

Police and inspectors from Israel’s Ministry of Communications raided the Al Jazeera TV network’s office in Nazareth on Thursday, May 9, Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said on X.

“Today, I ordered a raid on the Al Jazeera studios in Nazareth. The Ministry of Communications inspectors together with the Northern District Police Tactical Division are confiscating equipment there now. We will not allow the Hamas loudspeaker to broadcast from Israel,” he said.

The Israeli government unanimously authorized authorities to revoke the network’s press credentials and confiscate transmitters on Sunday. The shutdown is not permanent but is subject to renewal every 45 days.

Efforts to ban Al Jazeera, the Qatari-based news network, gained momentum in February after reporter Mohamed Washah was exposed as a Hamas commander. Soldiers recovered his laptop in northern Gaza and discovered he played a prominent role in the terror group’s anti-armor missile systems.

In early February, Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, the Israel Defense Force’s Arabic-language spokesman, posted on X that the laptop had “pics proving he also serves as a senior Hamas military operative in the anti-tank missile array and in late 2022 he moved to work on R&D of aerial weapons for the organization.”

“Intelligence analysis carried out on the computer includes photos linking subject to his Hamas activity,” he added.

In another tweet, Adraee wrote that documents showed that “At the end of 2022, he moved to work in the field of research and development in the Hamas Air Force.”

At the time, the government passed the so-called “Al Jazeera Law” to prevent broadcasts by a foreign entity that harms Israeli security. The measures enabled the press credentials of Al Jazeera to be revoked and its transmitters confiscated.

In October, Al Jazeera was accused of endangering Israeli soldiers by exposing details of where forces were assembling, prompting the Cabinet to approve emergency regulations to temporarily shut down Al Jazeera operations in Israel.

While that move received across-the-board support from the security and diplomatic establishment, it was never implemented as Qatar emerged as a mediator between Israel and Hamas for a hostage swap.