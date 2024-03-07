Colorado native Jack Paul passed away on February 16, 2024. He was 21. A service was held on February 19 at BMH-BJ, with interment at Mt. Nebo Memorial Park, officiated by Rabbi Marc Soloway and Cantor Martin Goldstein. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

Mr. Paul was born on April 14, 2002. He died after a five-year battle with cancer.

“From his early childhood, Jack always displayed a big heart and genuine concern for those around him,” his family said. “In middle school he developed his passion to help others.”

Mr. Paul was active in the Boulder Expand program as a mentor. In high school, he served in the Boulder Police Cadet Program, where his family said he discovered his passion for law enforcement. Jack was in the midst of attending CU-Colorado Springs, majoring in criminal justice, with hopes of pursuing a career as a detective.

“He also had a love and passion for Legos, comics and superheroes,” his family said.

Survivors are Mr. Paul’s parents, Tricia and Daniel Paul; siblings Harry and Gracie; and grandparents Sherry and Allen Tennenbaum and Donna Paul.

Contributions may be made to the Morgan Adams Foundation.

