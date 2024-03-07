US Air Force veteran Dr. Robert Gold passed away on February 20, 2024. He was 85. A service was held on February 23 at Temple Sinai, with interment at Mt. Nebo Cemetery, officiated by Rabbi Richard Rheins. Feldman Mortuary handled the arrangements.

A native of Chicago, Ill., and born on May 7, 1938, Dr. Gold became a Civil Air Patrol Cadet and by the age of 16, earned his private pilot license.

In June, 1959, Robert and Marsha Gold were married in Chicago. They remained a couple until Dr. Gold’s passing.

Dr. Gold attended MIT and graduated from Northwestern University with an MD degree, before entering the Air Force in 1964.

In the Air Force, Dr. Gold achieved the rank of major, and became a fighter pilot, physician and researcher. He served in Vietnam as a doctor and pilot, and was awarded a Bronze Star for his bravery.

Upon conclusion of his military service, Dr. Gold moved to Colorado and completed his medical residency in anesthesiology at CU. He then worked as an anesthesiologist in Denver for 15 years.

In 1988, Dr. and Mrs. Gold made aliyah to Israel, where Dr. Gold worked in telecommunications for the Israeli government, before serving in the Israeli police force’s ballistics dept.

The couple returned to Denver in 1990, and Dr. Gold became CEO of Sky Fighters, Inc. He also served as a volunteer Aurora police officer and was a volunteer pilot with the Colorado Army National Guard.

“Robert was happiest when flying,” his family said.

Survivors are Dr. Gold’s wife Marsha; sons Eric (Natalya) Gold, David (Anastasya) Gold and Brian (Kori) Gold; grandchildren Naomi, Aliza, Michael, Kelly, Kyle, Jaiden, Jesse and Kyla; and great-grandson Ethan.

Contributions may be made to Jewish War Veterans of America.

