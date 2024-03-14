Former longtime Denver resident Gail Nusinow died on March 1, 2024, at the age of 88. A service was held on March 4 at Mt. Nebo Cemetery, officiated by Rabbi Steven Foster. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

Ms. Nusinow, a native of Pampa, Texas, was born on Dec. 7, 1935. She attended the University of Texas in Austin. She lived in Denver from 1960 to 1982, and was a middle school English teacher and commercial realtor.

In 1982 Ms. Nusinow relocated to Dallas, where she volunteered with the National Council of Jewish Women and the Suicide Crisis Hotline of Dallas. She lived in Dallas at the time of her death.

“Gail lived a wonderful life overflowing with love, positivity, selflessness, a very close immediate and extended family, motherhood, advanced education, several careers, deep friendships, trials and tribulations, and much philanthropy and volunteerism,”her family said.

“She never met a stranger and was perhaps one of the most positive people any of us have ever known.”

Survivors are children Barry Brown and Brandi Kaufman; and grandson Ari Kaufman.

Contributions may be made to the NCJW.

