Gary Antonoff

Friday, September 28, 2018 -
Sep 27, 2018

Gary L. Antonoff, a real estate developer and community activist, passed away Sept. 19, 2018, in Denver. He was 81. Rabbis Joe Black and Steven Foster and Cantor Elizabeth Sacks officiated at the Sept. 23 service at Temple Emanuel. Interment followed at Emanuel Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

Mr. Antonoff founded Antonoff and Co. in 1967. He owned properties near the Cherry Creek shopping center, in Adams and Arapahoe counties, downtown Denver and across the US.

He is best known for developing neighborhood shopping centers and manufacturing housing communities.

Mr. Antonoff chaired the committee that successfully raised the funds to support the City of Denver’s effort to annex land for Denver International Airport. He also served on the Mayor’s Blue Ribbon Committee for DIA.

Co-chair of the finance committee that raised the requisite money to pass a sales tax to fund Coors Field, he served on the Colorado Baseball Commission and was recently honored during a celebration marking the Rockies’ 25 years in Denver.

Mr. Antonoff was instrumental in bringing NBA basketball to Denver. In the late 1970s, he chaired the board of the Denver Nuggets and led a group of businesspeople to purchase the team and establish local ownership.

He was campaign chair, board member and president of Allied Jewish Federation (now JEWISHcolorado), and served on the boards of Rose Medical Center, National Jewish Health, the JCC and ADL.

He also belonged to the Denver Chamber of Commerce and the Colorado Sports Commission.

Mr. Antonoff, who graduated from CU in 1958, was active in several CU activities. He belonged to the President’s Business Council; was on the Leeds School of Business board; treasurer of the University Improvement Corp.; and a member of the real estate council.

During the last few years, Mr. Antonoff and his wife established the Donna T. and Gary L. Antonoff Scholarship Fund for students at CU’s Leeds College of Business. The funds are earmarked for students studying business ethics.

An avid golfer, he played 18 holes two days before he died.

Mr. Antonoff is survived by his wife Donna Torrey Antonoff; son Douglas Antonoff and daughter Wendy (David) Berman; grandchildren Joshua Berman, Katie (Zach) Berman Stein and Lauren Antonoff; and brother Steven R. Antonoff.

Contributions may be made to the charity of choice.

