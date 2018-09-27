Zell Greene

Zell Cook Greene passed away Sept. 24, 2018, in Denver. Rabbis Joe Black and Steven Foster and Cantor Elizabeth Sacks officiated at the Sept. 26 service at Temple Emanuel. Interment followed at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“Zelda’s warmth, compassion and beauty touched many in our community and all those she encountered,” the family said.

“Zell had a life of travel, adventure, laughter and countless great memories.”

She was married to Melvin Ira Greene, who predeceased her.

Mrs. Greene is survived by children Stanley Greene, Kelly (Mindy) Greene, Andy (Lynne) Greene and Kathy (Dan) Conn; grandchildren Hannah Greene, Benjamin Greene, Erin (Adam) Groom, Lauren Greene, Jessica Conn and Derek (Megan) Conn; and great-grandchildren Sutton and Nash Groom and Devon Conn and Ava Vesco.

Contributions may be made to Temple Emanuel or The Denver Hospice.

Copyright © 2018 by the Intermountain Jewish News