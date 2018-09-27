IJN
Search
LOG IN
Friday, September 28, 2018 -
Print Edition
Home Obituaries Zell Greene

Zell Greene

IJN StaffSep 27, 2018Obituaries0

Like
Zell Greene

Zell Greene

Zell Cook Greene passed away Sept. 24, 2018, in Denver. Rabbis Joe Black and Steven Foster and Cantor Elizabeth Sacks officiated at the Sept. 26 service at Temple Emanuel. Interment followed at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“Zelda’s warmth, compassion and beauty touched many in our community and all those she encountered,” the family said.

“Zell had a life of travel, adventure, laughter and countless great memories.”

She was married to Melvin Ira Greene, who predeceased her.

Mrs. Greene is survived by children Stanley Greene, Kelly (Mindy) Greene, Andy (Lynne) Greene and Kathy (Dan) Conn; grandchildren Hannah Greene, Benjamin Greene, Erin (Adam) Groom, Lauren Greene, Jessica Conn and Derek (Megan) Conn; and great-grandchildren Sutton and Nash Groom and Devon Conn and Ava Vesco.

Contributions may be made to Temple Emanuel or The Denver Hospice.

Copyright © 2018 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Previous PostThe rest — to the freezer
IJN Staff

Related articles

48 Ways to Acquire the Torah: Way #21

Hillel GoldbergSep 27, 2018

The rest — to the freezer

Tehilla R. GoldbergSep 27, 2018

Gary Antonoff

IJN StaffSep 27, 2018

Leave a Reply

Order Your 105th!

Community Calendar
Sep
28
Fri
all-day Sukkot Family Camp
Sukkot Family Camp
Sep 28 – Sep 30 all-day
Special family camp weekend at JCC Ranch Camp, with activities in and out of the sukkah.
10:00 am Current Events
Current Events
Sep 28 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Currents events discussion (and kibbitz!) faciliated by Susan Jacobs. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. Held at Loup JCC, Boardroom.
2:00 pm Kavod on the Road: Cider, Sorbet...
Kavod on the Road: Cider, Sorbet...
Sep 28 @ 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Kavod Senior Life visits the Temple Emanuel sukkah for song and celebration with Shir Harmony and cider and sorbet.
6:00 pm Shir Bliss (Aspen)
Shir Bliss (Aspen)
Sep 28 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Monthly musical Kabbalat Shabbat at Aspen Jewish Congregation.
6:00 pm Simchat Torah Rocks (Micah)
Simchat Torah Rocks (Micah)
Sep 28 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Simchat Torah-themed musical celebration with Rabbi Adam Morris and Hal Aqua. With Shabbat services. At Temple Micah.
6:00 pm Soup in the Sukkah (Boulder)
Soup in the Sukkah (Boulder)
Sep 28 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Sukkot gathering in the Bonai Shalom sukkah with Kabbalat Shabbat services followed by warm soups.
6:00 pm Spaghetti in the Sukkah (Sinai)
Spaghetti in the Sukkah (Sinai)
Sep 28 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Spaghetti Shabbat dinner in the Temple Sinai sukkah. With Shabbat services.
6:00 pm Sukkot Dinner (Cheyenne)
Sukkot Dinner (Cheyenne)
Sep 28 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Friday night dinner in the sukkah, with Kabbalat Shabbat services at Mt. Sinai in Cheyenne.
6:00 pm Sukkot Worship & Dinner (Emanuel)
Sukkot Worship & Dinner (Emanuel)
Sep 28 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Family oriented Sukkot worship, with dinner in the sukkah. Pre-oneg with donuts at 5:30pm. At Temple Emanuel.
6:00 pm Sushi in the Sukkah (Boulder)
Sushi in the Sukkah (Boulder)
Sep 28 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Sushi in the sukkah for Boulder teens. With shaking the lulav and etrog, and crafts. At Boulder JCC. For Grades 8-12.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists



Subscribe to the IJN