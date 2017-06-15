IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, June 15, 2017 -
Print Edition
Home Leisure Culture Exploring Dresden’s Jewish past

Exploring Dresden’s Jewish past

JNSJun 15, 2017Culture, Leisure0

Like
A painter creates Meissen artwork at the House of Meissen near Dresden.

A painter creates Meissen artwork at the House of Meissen near Dresden.

By Orit Arfa, JNS

Cross the August Bridge over the Elbe River toward the Altstadt (Old City) of Dresden on a tour bus, and you’ll likely hear “oohs” and “aahs” from tourists as they behold the restored Baroque skyline that made Dresden the “Florence of the Elbe.”

These days, most people don’t associate the capital of the German state of Saxony with its historic beauty.

The infamous British-American firebombing of February, 1945 turned the Old City into rubble, killing an estimated 40,000.

While other German cities suffered equal or greater devastation, Dresden captures the public’s imagination because the city houses some of the world’s most stunning Baroque churches and palaces — like the Frauenkirche and the Zwinger, both destroyed in the bombing and later rebuilt — as well as fine Renaissance artworks.

When Dresden was part of the communist East Germany after WW II, East German leaders invested only in the renowned Semperoper opera house.

After 1990, a unified Germany undertook the meticulous reconstruction of the city’s domed — and doomed — landmarks.

“About 10 years ago, American tourists had no idea what they were going to see,” said Nadav Gablinger, the CEO of Gablinger Tours, a company offering Dresden day trips from Berlin led by Hebrew- and English-speaking guides (including this reporter).

“They were in shock when they arrived in Dresden. They expected ruins.”

In the 1990s, Tel Aviv-Prague was a more frequent route than Tel Aviv-Berlin, and Israeli travel agents often tacked Dresden onto Prague tour packages; Dresden is equidistant from Berlin and Prague, reachable from either by a two-hour train ride.

Currently, Dresden draws approximately 10 million tourists annually.

Unless they book a private tour, Gablinger said, Jewish tourists don’t necessarily come for Jewish content, which is more plentiful in Berlin. In 1933, some 6,000 Jews lived in Dresden compared to Berlin’s 160,000.

Yet Dresden Jews have made their mark.

The city’s tragic Jewish history and the community’s slow revival is aptly symbolized by an odd building that doesn’t fit the picturesque skyline: the New Synagogue on the banks of the Elbe, inaugurated in November, 2001.

Two rectangular structures representing a tent and temple enclose the site of the Old Synagogue, which was designed in Moorish tones in the late 1830s by the opera house’s architect, Gottfried Semper.

Dresden artist Otto Griebel recorded the prophetic cry of a passerby who watched the Semper synagogue go down in flames during the Kristallnacht pogrom of November, 1938: “This fire will return. It will follow a large curve and then return to us.”

The returning fire was documented by one of the city’s best-known Jewish residents, Victor Klemperer.

The son of a rabbi, Klemperer had converted to Protestantism, but Hitler’s regime forced him to wear the yellow Jewish star patch. His diaries, I Will Bear Witness, are considered among the most important of the Nazi era.

Klemperer and the dozens of Jews alive in Dresden in 1945 had been spared deportation as the spouses or children of “Aryans” — until the week of the bombing.

The firestorm occurred days before their scheduled deportation, and Jewish survivors in the city ripped off their patches and fled, posing as Aryan refugees.

The 1945 bombing destroyed a world of art and architecture created with some Jewish influence.

The man who beautified the Altstadt was the legendary Saxon elector and art-lover, Augustus the Strong (1694-1733). Court Jew Berend Lehmann, Augustus’ financier, helped him leverage his Saxon capital to essentially purchase the throne of Poland in 1697 and to fill the royal court with the intricate, jewel-laden treasures, now on display at Dresden’s flagship museum, the New Green Vault.

Now King of Poland, Augustus II, in gratitude for the services rendered, petitioned to allow Lehmann, who was also a Jewish philanthropist, to build a home in Dresden at a time when Jewish property rights were curtailed.

Augustus II augmented his wealth when he took a chance on an “alchemist” who promised to turn base metals into gold. Eventually, the trickster churned out “white gold,” the nickname for Meissen porcelain, one of the world’s finest porcelain brands.

Tourists spending more than a day in Dresden can visit the House of Meissen, situated half an hour away from the city, for insight into how Dresden became a mecca for finearbeit (precision work).

Jewish tourists staying for Shabbat can attend services at the progressive New Synagogue or the traditional Chabad center, which also offers a kosher Friday night meal.

Today, some 2,000-2,500 Jews live in Dresden, including about 100 Israel families.

One modern manifestation of Dresden’s finearbeit is its high-tech industry.

“Silicon Saxony,” as it’s also known today, boasts a technical university whose graduates have created a start-up culture that employs some Israelis, signaling a fresh start for a city that continues its rise from the ashes of WW II.

Previous PostColorado Springs Chabad hit by anti-Semitic message
JNS

Related articles

The logo of HR/IHL (Niras)

Accomplishing a Sisyphean task

Shana GoldbergJun 15, 2017

The message posted at Chabad of Southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs Chabad hit by anti-Semitic message

Larry HankinJun 15, 2017

World Jewish Relief workers in Greece.

Jews sent $125 million to third world

Ben Sales, JTAJun 15, 2017

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Jun
15
Thu
7:00 pm ADL Annual Meeting
ADL Annual Meeting
Jun 15 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Mountain States ADL annual meeting, with guest speaker Megan Phelps-Roper, formerly of Westboro Baptist Church. At Temple Sinai.
7:00 pm Crash Course in Hebrew
Crash Course in Hebrew
Jun 15 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Learn the essentials of Hebrew with Rabbi Danny Wolfe of The Jewish Experience. At Moishe House.
7:00 pm Israel Education Series: Six Day...
Israel Education Series: Six Day...
Jun 15 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
JEWISHcolorado series focusing on Israel. In June discussing personal perspectives on the Six Day War. At HEA.
7:00 pm Movie Night: ‘The Boys of ’36’ (...
Movie Night: ‘The Boys of ’36’ (...
Jun 15 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Salt Lake JCC screens ‘The Boys of ’36,’ about the American team at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.
Jun
16
Fri
11:00 am Studying and Storying Torah (HEA)
Studying and Storying Torah (HEA)
Jun 16 @ 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
Weekly Torah study session led by storyteller Cherie Karo Schwartz, at HEA.
5:30 pm Pride Shabbat
Pride Shabbat
Jun 16 @ 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Pride Shabbat at Denver JCC with potluck dinner and services. Co-hosted by area organizations.
6:00 pm Mazon Shabbat (Albuquerque)
Mazon Shabbat (Albuquerque)
Jun 16 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Special Shabbat service at Cong. Albert in Albuquerque with Samuel Chu, synagogue organizer for Mazon: A Jewish Response to Hunger.
6:00 pm Outdoor Shabbat (Boulder)
Outdoor Shabbat (Boulder)
Jun 16 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Outdoor Friday night service at Har HaShem, followed by oneg.
6:45 pm Shabbat Under the Stars (BMH-BJ)
Shabbat Under the Stars (BMH-BJ)
Jun 16 @ 6:45 pm – 9:00 pm
Special summertime outdoor Friday night services at BMH-BJ. Meeting the third Friday in June, July and August. With dinner.
7:30 pm Longmont Monthly Shabbat Group
Longmont Monthly Shabbat Group
Jun 16 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Monthly Shabbat celebration in Longmont, meeting the 3rd Friday of the month, with candle lighting, readings and oneg.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists




Subscribe to the IJN