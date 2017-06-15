Colorado Springs Chabad hit by anti-Semitic message

The Chabad Jewish Community Center in Colorado Springs was hit with an act of vandalism that Colorado Springs police are calling a hate crime.

Congregants arriving for a 9:10 a.m. Shabbat class, June 10, were greeted with a sticker on the glass entrance of the Chabad center with the words, “Fight Terror. Nuke Israel,” according to Chabad of Southern Colorado Director Rabbi Moshe Liberow.

Rabbi Liberow proceeded with the scheduled Shabbat classes and services, and notified police after Shabbat ended Saturday night.

Two officers came onto the scene and were “very concerned, very focused,” Rabbi Liberow said.

The Chabad center at 6616-A Delmonico Drive is brand new, having been built and opened just before Passover this year after Chabad’s previous center was destroyed by a fire.

Security cameras were installed at the new center and caught footage of two male suspects at 1:27 a.m., Saturday “one holding the sticker and putting it on the door. The other took a picture of it with his phone, and they ran away,” according to Rabbi Liberow.

As of press time, no arrests have been made.

ADL Mountain States Regional Director Scott L. Levin, “We fully support free speech, but an incident of this nature crosses a line from ugly rhetoric to a crime.

“This incident gives us pause because we are seeing an increased number of bias-motivated incidents, including acts of anti-Semitism, in Colorado and across the country. We commend the Colorado Springs Police Department for investigating this incident as a hate crime.”

