Friday, November 17, 2017 -
Underground and overground: medicine in Haifa

Hillel GoldbergNov 16, 2017Columns, Opinion, View from Denver0

Underground medicine. It’s not what you might think it is. Not experimental drugs with outsized promise and undersized evidence. Not far-out therapies for people sick enough, desperate enough, to try anything. Nope. It’s underground. Literally. Rambam Medical Center in Haifa, Israel, has built what may be the largest underground hospital in the world. Dr. Rafael […]
Community Calendar
Nov
17
Fri
10:00 am Current Events
Current Events
Nov 17 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Currents events discussion (and kibbitz!) faciliated by Susan Jacobs. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. Held at Loup JCC, Boardroom.
5:00 pm YAD Family Shabbat
YAD Family Shabbat
Nov 17 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
YAD Shabbat’s family version, oriented for young families and their relatives. With Shabbat dinner and collecting non-perishable food items for Food Pantry. At Temple Emanuel.
6:00 pm Rabbi Daniel Horowitz, Scholar-i...
Rabbi Daniel Horowitz, Scholar-i...
Nov 17 @ 6:00 pm – Nov 19 @ 7:00 pm
Rabbi Daniel Horowitz of Houston joins Cong. Albert in Albuquerque as scholar-in-residence focusing on mysticism. Events include Shabbat services, and Sunday discussion.
6:00 pm Shir Bliss (Aspen)
Shir Bliss (Aspen)
Nov 17 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Monthly musical Kabbalat Shabbat at Aspen Jewish Congregation.
7:00 pm Flatiron Tribe Game Night Shabbat
Flatiron Tribe Game Night Shabbat
Nov 17 @ 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Shabbat Dinner with Flatiron Tribe, with board games, potluck diner and socializing. Hosted by OneTable, held at a private home.
7:30 pm Mostly Music Shabbat (Evergreen)
Mostly Music Shabbat (Evergreen)
Nov 17 @ 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Beth Evergreen’s Mostly Music Kabbalat Shabbat service, in November featuring the groovy sounds of Neil Young and Paul Simon.
Nov
18
Sat
9:00 am Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Nov 18 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Temple Emanuel’s family oriented Shabbat morning service, for families with kids ages 1-6. With breakfast.
9:30 am Shabbat B’Yachad Musical Service...
Shabbat B’Yachad Musical Service...
Nov 18 @ 9:30 am – 11:30 am
Special Shabbat experience at B’nai Havurah, with musical service, Torah study and oneg.
9:30 am Shabbat With a Backbeat (Rodef)
Shabbat With a Backbeat (Rodef)
Nov 18 @ 9:30 am – 11:15 am
Monthly musical Shabbat service at Rodef Shalom led by Cantor Saul Rosenthal and Shir Rodef. Meeting the third Shabbat of the month.
10:30 am Family PJ Shabbat (BMH-BJ)
Family PJ Shabbat (BMH-BJ)
Nov 18 @ 10:30 am – 12:00 pm
Special Family programme at BMH-BJ, with crafts, games, music and PJs. Held on the last Shabbat of every month

Rocky Mountain Jew

