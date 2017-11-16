Underground and overground: medicine in Haifa
Hillel GoldbergNov 16, 2017Columns, Opinion, View from Denver0
Underground medicine. It’s not what you might think it is. Not experimental drugs with outsized promise and undersized evidence. Not far-out therapies for people sick enough, desperate enough, to try anything. Nope. It’s underground. Literally. Rambam Medical Center in Haifa, Israel, has built what may be the largest underground hospital in the world. Dr. Rafael […]
Related articles
The origin of strife
Tehilla R. GoldbergNov 16, 2017