Trump’s Jerusalem decision — cast your vote

Trump’s decision to officially recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital is dominating Jewish media, including our own publication.

The opinions are mixed. For some, it’s acknowledging reality: Every peace plan floated so far has named Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, final borders notwithstanding. For others, it’s a slap in the face to Palestinians. Still others are concerned what impact Trump’s decision will have on America’s allies in the region, especially those who have, behind the scenes, increased cooperation with Israel in recent years, such as Saudi Arabia.

What’s your view? Vote in the poll and elaborate on your thinking in a comment.

Was Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital a good thing? Yes No It remains to be seen



IJN online coverage can be found here and here. IJN online comment can be found here. Tobin’s Take can be found online here. Further coverage and commentary can found in the IJN’s print edition.