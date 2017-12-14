IJN
Search
LOG IN
Friday, December 15, 2017 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Blogs Trump’s Jerusalem decision — cast your vote

Trump’s Jerusalem decision — cast your vote

Rocky Mountain JewDec 14, 2017Blogs, Opinion, Rocky Mountain Jew0

Like
Modern Jerusalem as seen here from the Mount of Olives. (Flickr Commons/Dan)

Modern Jerusalem as seen here from the Mount of Olives. (Flickr Commons/Dan)

Trump’s decision to officially recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital is dominating Jewish media, including our own publication.

The opinions are mixed. For some, it’s acknowledging reality: Every peace plan floated so far has named Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, final borders notwithstanding. For others, it’s a slap in the face to Palestinians. Still others are concerned what impact Trump’s decision will have on America’s allies in the region, especially those who have, behind the scenes, increased cooperation with Israel in recent years, such as Saudi Arabia.

What’s your view? Vote in the poll and elaborate on your thinking in a comment.

IJN online coverage can be found here and here. IJN online comment can be found here. Tobin’s Take can be found online here. Further coverage and commentary can found in the IJN’s print edition.

TAG
Rocky Mountain Jew

Related articles

Donald Trump announces the nomination of Neil Gorsuch, Jan. 31. (White House)

Cast your vote: Will Gorsuch be confirmed?

Rocky Mountain JewFeb 01, 2017

Your view on Bernie Sanders

Rocky Mountain JewJan 28, 2016

Your view on the Iran deal

Rocky Mountain JewAug 20, 2015

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Dec
15
Fri
4:15 pm Shabbat Chanukah Dinner (Santa Fe)
Shabbat Chanukah Dinner (Santa Fe)
Dec 15 @ 4:15 pm – 9:15 pm
Festive communal Shabbat meal hosted by Chabad Santa Fe, with Chanukah celebration, Moroccan food and guest speaker Natan Wallace on “My Personal Miracle”.
5:30 pm Chanukah Celebration (Sinai)
Chanukah Celebration (Sinai)
Dec 15 @ 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm
Shabbat Chanukah celebration at Temple Sinai, with latkes, potluck dinner and communal menorah lighting.
5:30 pm Chanukah Potluck (Evergreen)
Chanukah Potluck (Evergreen)
Dec 15 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Chanukah celebration at Beth Evergreen, with potluck latkes, dreidel spinning, communal lighting and games.
5:30 pm Hanukkah Hoopla (Emanuel)
Hanukkah Hoopla (Emanuel)
Dec 15 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Annual Chanukah party at Temple Emanuel, with Shabbat services, communal lighting, dinner and Steve Brodsky in concert.
5:30 pm Shabbat Chanukah Party (Aspen)
Shabbat Chanukah Party (Aspen)
Dec 15 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Shabbat Chanukah party at Aspen Jewish Congregation, with services, menorah lighting, latkes and donuts.
6:00 pm Chanukah Shabbat Celebration (B’...
Chanukah Shabbat Celebration (B’...
Dec 15 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Celebrate Shabbat Chanukah with B’nai Havurah, with communal lighting, music, latkes and games.
6:00 pm Shabbat Chaukah Potluck (Boulder)
Shabbat Chaukah Potluck (Boulder)
Dec 15 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Shabbat Chanukah service at Har HaShem, with communal lighting and potluck holiday dinner (latkes provided).
6:00 pm Shir Bliss (Aspen)
Shir Bliss (Aspen)
Dec 15 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Monthly musical Kabbalat Shabbat at Aspen Jewish Congregation.
7:00 pm Little London Winds Chanukah Con...
Little London Winds Chanukah Con...
Dec 15 @ 7:00 pm
Chanukah klezmer and holiday concert, with Shabbat services and oneg. At Temple Shalom.
7:00 pm Potluck Chanukah (Westminster)
Potluck Chanukah (Westminster)
Dec 15 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Shabbat services with communal menorah lighting followed by Chanukah latka potluck dinner. At Cong. B’nai Torah in Westminster.

IJN Columnists




Subscribe to the IJN