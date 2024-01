As the Mountain States president of Jewish National Fund-USA, it was a no-brainer that Sam Goldberg would show up at the international convention of JNF in Denver last December. It was also to be expected that a throng of anti-Israel demonstrators would greet Goldberg and his fellow attendees, carrying signs, chanting and hurling invective, some of which not only slammed Israel’s response to the Oct. 7 massacre by Hamas but which were clearly anti-Semitic. Less obvious, perhaps, was Goldberg’s fashion choice for the occasion: He wore a bright blue blazer, adorned with Israeli flags.