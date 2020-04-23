JEWISHcolorado presents virtual events

Coronavirus stay-at-home orders and social distancing measures have thwarted the Denver Jewish community’s traditional events commemorating Yom HaZikaron — Israeli Memorial Day — and Yom Ha’Atzmaut, Independence Day.

However, JEWISHcolorado is presenting virtual programming to ensure that these important dates on the Jewish calendar do not go without recognition.

In lieu of its annual Yom Hazikaron service and program, JEWISHcolorado is presenting an online experience for those who want to remember Israeli soliders and victims of terror who gave their lives for their country.

Yom Hazikaron will take place Monday, April 27-Tuesday, April 28. Coloradans can go to JEWISHcolorado.org/yom-hazikaron to view online presentations.

JEWISHcolorado’s Israeli emissary, Shaliach Itai Divinski has made links to the following programs available. (Times are Mountain Daylight Time.)

Masa Israel Journey Yom Hazikaron memorial service, April 27, 10:50 a.m.

Conversation with Gad Goldwasser, brother of fallen soldier Ehud Goldwasser, April 28, 10 a.m.

The Politics of Remembrance: From a Uniform Society to a Unified One, April 28, 11:30 a.m. and 5:15 p.m.

Yom Hazikaron events from Jewish Agency for Israel, April 28, all day. Viewers may scroll through a tribute wall to acknowledge fallen soldiers and terror victims — many with Colorado connections — while listening to music curated by JEWISHcolorado’s shinshinim, teen emissaries. Community members may submit names and descriptions for the tribute wall.

Yom Ha’Atzmaut takes place in Israel the evening of Tuesday, April 28-Wednesday, April 29.

JEWISHcolorado’s annual Walk for Israel, orginially scheduled for Sunday, May 3, has taken the form of a “virtual walk for Israel.” Community members are still encouraged to “walk for Israel” in their homes and outdoors, following CDC safety guidelines, and using a pedometer or other device to count their steps through May 3.

JEWISHcolorado requests, “Count your steps. Use the pedometer on your smartphone, smartwatch, or other device to track your mileage as you walk along the virtual trail. Record your total steps for yourself and as many people as are walking with you, as often as you like. Get social. Follow JEWISHcolorado on its Facebook and track our progress as we walk. At regular milestones, the agency will share stories on its Facebook page. Invite your friends along. Share pictures of your virtual walk, or pictures from previous years’ Celebrate Israel walks and festivals, on your Facebook page and tag @JEWISHco with the hashtag #CelebrateIsrael2020.

“Posts will be shared on the JEWISHcolorado Facebook page.”

On Sunday, May 3, JEWISHcolorado will calculate and post the total distance everyone has walked.

Information: jewishcolorado.org/celebrate-israel.