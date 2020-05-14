Elaine Levinson

Elaine Fay Smith Levinson, a native and longtime resident of Laramie, Wyo., passed away May 9, 2020, at her home in Mullica Hill, NJ. Rabbi Larry Moldo officiated at the private graveside service at Cheyenne Jewish Cemetery. Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home made the arrangements.

“Elaine was a free spirit,” her family said. “She loved yoga, tofu, Leonard Cohen and Herb Alpert long before they were popular. She started a street food cart business in Denver with her son.

“With an empathetic and open heart, she often gave food away food to the homeless, hungry, and people begging for help.”

Mrs. Levinson was born June 23, 1933, in Laramie to Sam and Fannie Smith.

She loved spending time alongside her father at Smith Furniture in downtown Laramie, caring for her brothers and sisters.

She graduated Laramie High School, studied at the University of Texas and received a BA in English and Spanish at DU.

Mrs Levinson met her husband in Cheyenne, married and moved to the East Coast, where she devoted her time to her family, helped her husband build his medical practice and supported the local arts scene.

She loved classical music, opera and the arts, particularly playing and listening to the piano. She cherished gardening and all flowers.

“Elaine taught us to love the arts and respect culture,” her children said. “She had a way of inspiring people to unite for a common cause.

Elaine Smith Levinson is survived by her children Mark, Shana and Nathan; and her Alexandra, Daniel, Sam and Aaron.

Contributions may be made to WRTI, the classical/jazz radio station she listened to daily, at www.wrti.org.

