IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, May 14, 2020 -
Print Edition
Home Obituaries Elaine Rosen

Elaine Rosen

IJN StaffMay 14, 2020Obituaries0

Like

Elaine Rosen

Elaine “Lainey” Rosen, a native Denverite and lifelong resident, passed away May 10, 2020, in Englewood. Rabbi Yaakov Chaitovsky officiated at the private graveside service held May 12 at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

She was born May 19, 1937, in Denver.

Lainey Rosen is survived by children Jodi Rosen, Michael (Ilene) Rosen and Beth (Danney McReynolds) Rosen; grandchildren Kacie (Eddie) Loughrey, Alexis (Michael Krost) Hailpern, Benjamin (Penny) Rosen, Max (Bre) Rosen, David (Abby) Rosen, Molly Rosen, Erinn (Adam) Alcabes and Jordan Bernstein; great-grandchildren Parker Rosen, Emmie Rosen, Lucy Rosen, Eli Alcabes and Noah Alcabes; sister Betty Vean; and dear friend Barbara Moskowitz.

Copyright © 2020 by the Intermountain Jewish News

IJN Staff

Related articles

Elaine Levinson

IJN StaffMay 14, 2020

Get used to it

IJN Editorial StaffMay 14, 2020

A false dichotomy

IJN Editorial StaffMay 14, 2020

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
May
14
Thu
4:00 pm Jews, Brews & Startup Gurus (Bou...
Jews, Brews & Startup Gurus (Bou...
May 14 @ 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Flatiron Tribe happy hour coinciding with annual Boulder Startup Week. At T/Aco.
May
15
Fri
6:00 pm Parsha and Peanut Butter (B’nai ...
Parsha and Peanut Butter (B’nai ...
May 15 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Parsha class at Rabbi Evette Lutman, while making PB&J sandwiches for those in need.
May
17
Sun
9:30 am JGSCO Monthly Seminar
JGSCO Monthly Seminar
May 17 @ 9:30 am – 12:00 pm
Jewish Genealogical Society monthly seminar. At BMH-BJ. Upcoming dates/themes: Oct. 13, “Using FamilySearch for Jewish Research” with Todd Knowles Nov. 17, “Jews on the Move: A History of Modern Migration” with CU Prof. David Shneer[...]
10:00 am Brotherhood Breakfast (Albuquerque)
Brotherhood Breakfast (Albuquerque)
May 17 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Monthly brotherhood breakfast at Congregation Albert, in September with NM Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. Upcoming dates/speakers are: Oct. 20, Mikey Weinstein, Military Religious Freedom Foundation Nov. 17, Film screening: ‘A City Without Jews’ Dec. 22,[...]
May
20
Wed
6:00 pm Jewish Women’s Circle (Santa Fe)
Jewish Women’s Circle (Santa Fe)
May 20 @ 6:00 pm
Monthly women’s event hosted by Chabad of Santa Fe. Upcoming dates/themes are: 9/19, Wendy Singer: ‘Chen Man Ching’ 11/5, Judith Fein: Afterlife 12/12, Yaszmina Nedboy: Pre-Chanukah Bash 1/14, Karen Milstein: Acupressure 2/20, Fred Ray Lopez:[...]
6:00 pm Mizel Institute Annual Dinner
Mizel Institute Annual Dinner
May 20 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Mizel Institute’s annual dinner, honoring Richard L. Montfort with the Community Enrichment Award. At Wings Over the Rockies.
May
21
Thu
11:00 am Yiddish Speakers Club (Boulder)
Yiddish Speakers Club (Boulder)
May 21 @ 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
Conversation club for Yiddish speakers, facilitated by Shirley Hartman. Meeting monthly at Boulder JCC.
7:15 pm Lost Tribes & Exotic Communities...
Lost Tribes & Exotic Communities...
May 21 @ 7:15 pm – 9:00 pm
Anthropologist Carlos Zarur discusses less known Jewish communities around the world. At HEA. Upcoming dates/themes: Jan. 30: Small Latin American Jewish Communities (Panama, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico) Feb. 13: The Jews of the Dominican Republic[...]
May
22
Fri
6:00 pm Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Boulder)
Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Boulder)
May 22 @ 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Bonai Shalom’s musical Shabbat, followed by kiddush and vegetarian potluck dinner.
May
27
Wed
3:00 pm Jewish Holiday Series
Jewish Holiday Series
May 27 @ 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Seasonal series on Jewish holidays for all ages. At JCC. Upcoming dates/topics are: Feb. 9, 3 p.m.: Tu b’Shevat Recycle Imagination City and ELS Celebration March 6, 10 a.m.: Hamantaschen Baking March 29, 10 a.m.:[...]

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists



WE’RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER

Dear valued reader,

Let’s get right to it.

During these very difficult times that we’re all experiencing, why does the Intermountain Jewish News matter more than ever?

  • It connects us when we feel separated and surrounded by chaos. With the IJN, we are not alone. We are all in this together as a community.
  • It is our trusted, distinctive news source. With fake news, conspiracy theories and half truths rampant, the IJN works hard to provide facts, not sensationalism.
  • It brings you the impact of COVID-19 on the Colorado Jewish community, as well as the impact of the coronavirus on the global Jewish community.

Like other small businesses and media companies, the IJN is also being impacted in an unprecedented way by effects of the coronavirus.

That’s Why Your Help Is Needed Today.

Please subscribe today or purchase a gift subscription — an online gift is social distancing.

If you’re already a subscriber, you can also donate to the IJN to support our mission of providing quality and comprehensive journalism to the Colorado Jewish community.

Appreciatively,

Rabbi Hillel Goldberg
Editor & Publisher

Shana R. Goldberg
Assistant Publisher