Elaine Rosen

Elaine “Lainey” Rosen, a native Denverite and lifelong resident, passed away May 10, 2020, in Englewood. Rabbi Yaakov Chaitovsky officiated at the private graveside service held May 12 at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

She was born May 19, 1937, in Denver.

Lainey Rosen is survived by children Jodi Rosen, Michael (Ilene) Rosen and Beth (Danney McReynolds) Rosen; grandchildren Kacie (Eddie) Loughrey, Alexis (Michael Krost) Hailpern, Benjamin (Penny) Rosen, Max (Bre) Rosen, David (Abby) Rosen, Molly Rosen, Erinn (Adam) Alcabes and Jordan Bernstein; great-grandchildren Parker Rosen, Emmie Rosen, Lucy Rosen, Eli Alcabes and Noah Alcabes; sister Betty Vean; and dear friend Barbara Moskowitz.

