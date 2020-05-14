IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, May 14, 2020 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Editorials Get used to it

Get used to it

IJN Editorial StaffMay 14, 2020Editorials, Opinion0

Like

Will there be a COVID vaccine? Either way, uncertainty will remain.

Prof. Noah Feldman, a syndicated columnist, has pointed out that there may never be a vaccine against COVID-19. The universe that we have all come to assume is permanent is one in which every technical problem has a solution. It is only a matter of time, especially when dire events press, that someone among us will rise to the occasion.

Feldman’s warning is a sober reminder. There is no guarantee that an effective vaccine will be discovered and, for that matter, no guarantee that herd immunity will be achieved before millions of people die, if ever it will be achieved.

We hope, of course, that Feldman is wrong. For the sake of argument, let us say he is wrong. Let us say that an effective COVID-19 vaccine is produced in a year or two and widely administered. Even so, uncertainty and fear will remain, since no one will be able to say that some other virus, equally or even more deadly and recalcitrant than COVID-19, lurks. If it can happen once, why can’t it happen again? If one virus can upend the whole world in a few weeks — if one virus can change our view of ourselves and all of society — it will seem eminently reasonable to sustain a sense of fear, at worst, or a sense of uncertainty, at best, even if COVID-19 is conquered.

There are corollaries to a general state of uneasiness. Pressure will be heavy on governments around the globe to stockpile emergency medical equipment. Bitter debates about how much and how long to lock down, if at all, will continue. All this will happen even though there can be no certainty that however extensive the stockpiling and whatever consensus on lockdowns is reached, the next pandemic would require the same emergency medical equipment and the same societal response.

Whether COVID-19 has ushered us all into a new epoch in human civilization cannot now be known. It is too early. At a minimum, many years of an epidemic-free civilization will have to pass before the uncertainty could pass, with the present pandemic to be seen retrospectively as a one-time worldwide upheaval.

On an entirely different plane: There is a thread between the current pandemic and the death of Princess Diana, when people became overwrought in a way no one imagined possible, that is, when a common emotion circled around the entire world. An emotional focus went international.

Each of these events share a dramatic, historical phenomenon in common: the attention of the entire world — billions of people — focused on the same event at the same time. The mechanism was modern communications. The current pandemic amplifies this reality first experienced at Diana’s death.

Prophet Isaiah speaks of the future arrival of the Messiah and of a subsequent Messianic age that all of humanity will be swept up in.

This universal quality of Isaiah’s prophecy should strike us as realistic now that we see that a single event can focus the attention of the entire world at the same time.

“I shall bring them to My holy mountain and I shall gladden them in My house of prayer . . . for My House shall be a house of prayer for all peoples” (Isaiah 56:7).

Jewish tradition has long been opposed to efforts to “calculate the end,” to figure out the date of the arrival of the Messiah. Traditionally, this knowledge was hidden even from Patriarch Jacob, “the choicest of the Patriarchs,” and historically the attempt to make the calculation has been violated by false messiahs such as Sabbatai Zvi (1626-1676), with dire results for masses of Jews.

But a condition that touches every corner of humanity? Clearly, the present time demonstrates the possibility, whether this time turns out to be the pre-Messianic period or not.

Copyright © 2020 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Previous PostElaine Levinson
IJN Editorial Staff

Related articles

Elaine Rosen

IJN StaffMay 14, 2020

Elaine Levinson

IJN StaffMay 14, 2020

A false dichotomy

IJN Editorial StaffMay 14, 2020

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
May
14
Thu
4:00 pm Jews, Brews & Startup Gurus (Bou...
Jews, Brews & Startup Gurus (Bou...
May 14 @ 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Flatiron Tribe happy hour coinciding with annual Boulder Startup Week. At T/Aco.
May
15
Fri
6:00 pm Parsha and Peanut Butter (B’nai ...
Parsha and Peanut Butter (B’nai ...
May 15 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Parsha class at Rabbi Evette Lutman, while making PB&J sandwiches for those in need.
May
17
Sun
9:30 am JGSCO Monthly Seminar
JGSCO Monthly Seminar
May 17 @ 9:30 am – 12:00 pm
Jewish Genealogical Society monthly seminar. At BMH-BJ. Upcoming dates/themes: Oct. 13, “Using FamilySearch for Jewish Research” with Todd Knowles Nov. 17, “Jews on the Move: A History of Modern Migration” with CU Prof. David Shneer[...]
10:00 am Brotherhood Breakfast (Albuquerque)
Brotherhood Breakfast (Albuquerque)
May 17 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Monthly brotherhood breakfast at Congregation Albert, in September with NM Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. Upcoming dates/speakers are: Oct. 20, Mikey Weinstein, Military Religious Freedom Foundation Nov. 17, Film screening: ‘A City Without Jews’ Dec. 22,[...]
May
20
Wed
6:00 pm Jewish Women’s Circle (Santa Fe)
Jewish Women’s Circle (Santa Fe)
May 20 @ 6:00 pm
Monthly women’s event hosted by Chabad of Santa Fe. Upcoming dates/themes are: 9/19, Wendy Singer: ‘Chen Man Ching’ 11/5, Judith Fein: Afterlife 12/12, Yaszmina Nedboy: Pre-Chanukah Bash 1/14, Karen Milstein: Acupressure 2/20, Fred Ray Lopez:[...]
6:00 pm Mizel Institute Annual Dinner
Mizel Institute Annual Dinner
May 20 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Mizel Institute’s annual dinner, honoring Richard L. Montfort with the Community Enrichment Award. At Wings Over the Rockies.
May
21
Thu
11:00 am Yiddish Speakers Club (Boulder)
Yiddish Speakers Club (Boulder)
May 21 @ 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
Conversation club for Yiddish speakers, facilitated by Shirley Hartman. Meeting monthly at Boulder JCC.
7:15 pm Lost Tribes & Exotic Communities...
Lost Tribes & Exotic Communities...
May 21 @ 7:15 pm – 9:00 pm
Anthropologist Carlos Zarur discusses less known Jewish communities around the world. At HEA. Upcoming dates/themes: Jan. 30: Small Latin American Jewish Communities (Panama, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico) Feb. 13: The Jews of the Dominican Republic[...]
May
22
Fri
6:00 pm Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Boulder)
Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Boulder)
May 22 @ 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Bonai Shalom’s musical Shabbat, followed by kiddush and vegetarian potluck dinner.
May
27
Wed
3:00 pm Jewish Holiday Series
Jewish Holiday Series
May 27 @ 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Seasonal series on Jewish holidays for all ages. At JCC. Upcoming dates/topics are: Feb. 9, 3 p.m.: Tu b’Shevat Recycle Imagination City and ELS Celebration March 6, 10 a.m.: Hamantaschen Baking March 29, 10 a.m.:[...]

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists



WE’RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER

Dear valued reader,

Let’s get right to it.

During these very difficult times that we’re all experiencing, why does the Intermountain Jewish News matter more than ever?

  • It connects us when we feel separated and surrounded by chaos. With the IJN, we are not alone. We are all in this together as a community.
  • It is our trusted, distinctive news source. With fake news, conspiracy theories and half truths rampant, the IJN works hard to provide facts, not sensationalism.
  • It brings you the impact of COVID-19 on the Colorado Jewish community, as well as the impact of the coronavirus on the global Jewish community.

Like other small businesses and media companies, the IJN is also being impacted in an unprecedented way by effects of the coronavirus.

That’s Why Your Help Is Needed Today.

Please subscribe today or purchase a gift subscription — an online gift is social distancing.

If you’re already a subscriber, you can also donate to the IJN to support our mission of providing quality and comprehensive journalism to the Colorado Jewish community.

Appreciatively,

Rabbi Hillel Goldberg
Editor & Publisher

Shana R. Goldberg
Assistant Publisher