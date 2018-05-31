IJN
Search
LOG IN
Friday, June 1, 2018 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Blogs Effect and cause

Effect and cause

Rocky Mountain JewMay 31, 2018Blogs, Opinion, Rocky Mountain Jew0

Like

Those who have followed how Israel is covered in major media won’t be surprised to hear that the normal rules of cause and effect don’t seem to apply. As in: “Iran strikes Israel sites in Golan Heights; Israel retaliates.” Instead, the May 10 AP headline reads: “Israel hits dozens of Iranian targets in Syria after barrage.” Effect comes after cause, ensuring that the narrative of Israel as the big bad culprit thrives.

Fast forward to May 29. The Gazans’ “peaceful” demonstrators have been revealed as a fraud — terrorists dressed in terrorists’ clothing. The tide of the pro-Gaza PR machine starts to turn. But because Gaza’s leadership has no interest in peace nor in progress, it decides to fall back on a tried-and-true method: bomb Israel. Rockets are fired across the border, including one that hits a (thankfully empty) kindergarten. The BBC headline reads: “Israel strikes Gaza after heaviest mortar barrage in years.” Cause and effect? Not when it comes to Israel. Then it’s effect and cause.

The bias against Israel has long been documented. Whether it’s at the UN Human Rights Council, which regularly condemns Israel while letting all types of inhumane dictatorships go with rare criticism, or whether it’s in the media, by either outright propagating anti-Israel reporting or going with the more subtle variety, as mentioned above.

There’s a reason why anti-Israel(ism) is the new anti-Semitism. It’s because of this bias, and the lack of any good reason why Israel is singled out, over and over, by the international community and media for a special level of criticism. In a world where a dictatorship in North Korea has in just two generations literally mutated the genes of its people through deprivation and a regime in Syria employs chemical warfare against civilian targets, somehow Israel takes center stage. It’s becoming increasingly difficult for rational people to come up with another explanation.

Perhaps the world is finally taking notice of this asymmetry. This week, Europe for one of the first times, came out forcefully against Gaza’s actions. After all, even a blue moon appears every two to three years.

Rocky Mountain Jew

Related articles

48 Ways to Acquire the Torah: Way #7

Hillel GoldbergMay 31, 2018

The beginning of summer

Tehilla R. GoldbergMay 31, 2018

Maybe, not missing the opportunity?

Jonathan TobinMay 31, 2018

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Jun
1
Fri
10:00 am Current Events
Current Events
Jun 1 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Currents events discussion (and kibbitz!) faciliated by Susan Jacobs. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. Held at Loup JCC, Boardroom.
5:45 pm Israel Through Multiple Lenses (...
Israel Through Multiple Lenses (...
Jun 1 @ 5:45 pm – 7:15 pm
Monthly series at Rodef Shalom exploring Israel through multiple narratives. With light meal and discussion. Followed by Friday night services. Sept. 8, Osnat Fox, ‘Israel – The Balance and Challenges of a Jewish and Democratic[...]
6:00 pm First Friday Dinner & Lecture (B...
First Friday Dinner & Lecture (B...
Jun 1 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Bonai Shalom’s monthly “First Friday” Shabbat program, in June with Prof. Paul Shankman discussing the ‘The Holocaust and Modern Refugees’.
6:15 pm Nashira Shabbat
Nashira Shabbat
Jun 1 @ 6:15 pm – 8:15 pm
Soulful musical Kabbalat Shabbat service followed by communal dinner. In June honoring Cantor Martin Golstein. At HEA.
6:30 pm Friday Night Live! (JOI)
Friday Night Live! (JOI)
Jun 1 @ 6:30 pm – 10:00 pm
Friday night service and Shabbat dinner hosted by Aish/JOI. Geared toward young professionals. Held at a private home.
Jun
2
Sat
8:00 pm The Conservation of the Dead Sea...
The Conservation of the Dead Sea...
Jun 2 @ 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Michael Maggen, chief paper curator at the Israel Museum discusses “Survival Against All Odds: The Conservation of the Dead Sea Scrolls and other Artifacts.” At Temple Beth Shalom.
Jun
3
Sun
9:30 am Hebrew Crash Course (JOI@Aish)
Hebrew Crash Course (JOI@Aish)
Jun 3 @ 9:30 am – 12:30 pm
Five-session crash course in reading Hebrew, taught by the staff of JOI@Aish Denver. Meeting for five Sundays, beginning Jan. 15.
11:00 am Boulder Jewish Festival
Boulder Jewish Festival
Jun 3 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Annual festival, with food, live music, art exhibitions and activities. At Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall and the Courthouse Lawn.
11:00 am Yiddish Food Festival (Cheyenne)
Yiddish Food Festival (Cheyenne)
Jun 3 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Annual Yiddish food festival at Mt. Sinai in Cheyenne, with classic treats and klezmer music.
4:00 pm NMJHS Annual Spring Meeting
NMJHS Annual Spring Meeting
Jun 3 @ 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm
Annual spring meeting of the New Mexico Jewish Historical Society, with lecture by Dr. Noel Pugach on ‘Jews in New Mexico Ranching’. At Albuquerque JCC.

IJN Columnists




Subscribe to the IJN