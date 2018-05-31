IJN
Search
LOG IN
Friday, June 1, 2018 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Columns 48 Ways to Acquire the Torah: Way #7

48 Ways to Acquire the Torah: Way #7

Hillel GoldbergMay 31, 2018Columns, Opinion, View from Denver0

Like

Pirkei Avot, “Ethics of the Fathers,” states in chapter 6:6: “The Torah is acquired in 48 ways.” This week: Way #7, “Fear”

In the room in which Rabbi Joseph B. Soloveitchik (1903-1993) taught Talmud for years, there were structural pillars. Sometimes, a student would arrange his desk behind one of them so he could not be seen by Rabbi Soloveitchik.

If he were unseen, he could not be called upon. He hid because he feared the master, who could be ferocious with students who were not prepared, or did not understand.

Fear — along with a great sense of intellectual accomplishment and spiritual elevation — permeated his classroom.

Torah is not to be taken lightly. It is not like a sport, nor a political convention at which every opinion may be aired with abandon. Torah, the word of G-d, must be respected. Not the simple respect due an acquaintance, a check-out counter employee or anyone else. But a more profound respect that comes from trying to delve into the messages from the Creator of the Universe.

Not for nothing does Psalms speak of “rejoicing with fear.” Not for nothing did students of Rabbi Soloveitchik regard him as living on a different plane. Playing on the East European folk degredation of the melamed, the ne-er-do-well teacher of children, Rabbi Soloveitchik satirically called himself a melamed. He said: “Judaism is the only religion that conceives of G-d as a teacher.”

Teaching Torah is akin to imitating G-d. If G-d is to be both loved and feared, so must teachers of Torah.

Which is why Rabbi Solo-veitchik, a demanding teacher and brilliant expositor, someone whose connection to Torah was on a different plane, could be feared.

The seventh way to acquire the Torah: Fear.

Way #1, Study; Way #2, Listen; Way #3, Articulate Speech; Way #4, Understanding of the Heart; Way #5, An Intelligent Heart; Way #6, Awe

Copyright © 2018 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Previous PostEffect and cause
Hillel Goldberg

IJN Executive Editor | hillel@ijn.com

Related articles

Effect and cause

Rocky Mountain JewMay 31, 2018

The beginning of summer

Tehilla R. GoldbergMay 31, 2018

Maybe, not missing the opportunity?

Jonathan TobinMay 31, 2018

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Jun
1
Fri
10:00 am Current Events
Current Events
Jun 1 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Currents events discussion (and kibbitz!) faciliated by Susan Jacobs. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. Held at Loup JCC, Boardroom.
5:45 pm Israel Through Multiple Lenses (...
Israel Through Multiple Lenses (...
Jun 1 @ 5:45 pm – 7:15 pm
Monthly series at Rodef Shalom exploring Israel through multiple narratives. With light meal and discussion. Followed by Friday night services. Sept. 8, Osnat Fox, ‘Israel – The Balance and Challenges of a Jewish and Democratic[...]
6:00 pm First Friday Dinner & Lecture (B...
First Friday Dinner & Lecture (B...
Jun 1 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Bonai Shalom’s monthly “First Friday” Shabbat program, in June with Prof. Paul Shankman discussing the ‘The Holocaust and Modern Refugees’.
6:15 pm Nashira Shabbat
Nashira Shabbat
Jun 1 @ 6:15 pm – 8:15 pm
Soulful musical Kabbalat Shabbat service followed by communal dinner. In June honoring Cantor Martin Golstein. At HEA.
6:30 pm Friday Night Live! (JOI)
Friday Night Live! (JOI)
Jun 1 @ 6:30 pm – 10:00 pm
Friday night service and Shabbat dinner hosted by Aish/JOI. Geared toward young professionals. Held at a private home.
Jun
2
Sat
8:00 pm The Conservation of the Dead Sea...
The Conservation of the Dead Sea...
Jun 2 @ 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Michael Maggen, chief paper curator at the Israel Museum discusses “Survival Against All Odds: The Conservation of the Dead Sea Scrolls and other Artifacts.” At Temple Beth Shalom.
Jun
3
Sun
9:30 am Hebrew Crash Course (JOI@Aish)
Hebrew Crash Course (JOI@Aish)
Jun 3 @ 9:30 am – 12:30 pm
Five-session crash course in reading Hebrew, taught by the staff of JOI@Aish Denver. Meeting for five Sundays, beginning Jan. 15.
11:00 am Boulder Jewish Festival
Boulder Jewish Festival
Jun 3 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Annual festival, with food, live music, art exhibitions and activities. At Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall and the Courthouse Lawn.
11:00 am Yiddish Food Festival (Cheyenne)
Yiddish Food Festival (Cheyenne)
Jun 3 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Annual Yiddish food festival at Mt. Sinai in Cheyenne, with classic treats and klezmer music.
4:00 pm NMJHS Annual Spring Meeting
NMJHS Annual Spring Meeting
Jun 3 @ 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm
Annual spring meeting of the New Mexico Jewish Historical Society, with lecture by Dr. Noel Pugach on ‘Jews in New Mexico Ranching’. At Albuquerque JCC.

Rocky Mountain Jew

Subscribe to the IJN