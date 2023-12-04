Ben Zussman, IDF soldier with deep Denver connection, falls in Gaza

Sergeant Major (res.) Ben Zussman, the great-grandson of the late Ben and Bernice Zussman of Denver was killed Dec. 3 while fighting Hamas. He was laid to rest on Monday, Dec. 4, at the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem.

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Zussman fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip and identified him as a combat engineer with the 401st (Iron Tracks) Armored Brigade. He was 22.

Lior Bedein of the Himmelfarb High School in Jerusalem posted on X that Zussman was a graduate of the school and is its sixth casualty of Operation Swords of Iron.

Hapoel Jerusalem Table Tennis Assn., where Zussman was a player, described Zussman on its Facebook page as “salt of the earth” and a “hero of Israel.”

“The best of the good fell tonight fighting in Gaza,” it wrote on Dec. 3.

Israel Hayom reported that Dodik Altertz, Zussman’s former table tennis coach and whose son, Liad, was Zussman’s friend, wrote: “You infected everyone around you with your ambition, your kindness, your gratitude and doing good.”

Ben Zussman was the son of Tzvi and Sarit Zussman of Jerusalem, and the grandson of Edna and Aver Zussman, who is a part-time Denver resident.

Among his extended surviving family in Denver are great-uncle and great-aunt Eli and Lola Zussman and their children; great-uncle and great-aunt Morty and Rayna Zussman and their children; and aunt and uncle Sophie and Itamar Belisha.