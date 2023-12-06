A few dollars to spare

CHANUKAH 5784 SECTION A PAGE 2

It isn’t that hard. If you want to tell the story of two people, you approach two people. Obivious, no?

CBS Denver was there, on Dec. 3, listening to Jewish and non-Jewish people at the JNF conference sharing their experiences of anti-Semitism and harassment, including receiving death threats. But aside from Jewish media, including the IJN, CBS Denver was the only local news outfit present.

As a newspaperwoman it’s hard for me to wrap my head around TV journalism. The pieces that ultimately air distill so much into a short one- or two- minute piece. So yes, I was disappointed that the segment did not fully convey, most specifically, the pain evident in the voice of CU Boulder junior Zoe Mardiks who came to the conference to be with like-minded people, only to be greeted by protestors telling her to “Go back to Auschwitz.”

And the segment unfortunately allowed the Colorado Coalition for Palestine to continue spreading its lie that it is “pro-peace,” when in fact it supports the destruction of the state of Israel.

One only need have attended last month’s takeover by the group of a Denver City Council meeting, where among other comments it was stated that any actions by Palestinians, including what occurred on Oct. 7 was “right” and “their duty.”

But the CBS segment did report on two sides, which is a lot more than I can say for the Denver Post, which continues almost entirely to ignore the local Jewish and Israeli expat story. Instead, it has opted to amplify the voices of anarchists who seek not “only” the destruction of the Jewish State of Israel — but also the death of the Jews.

As I have accepted I will never receive a reply from the Post’s newsroom or management, I pose a rhetorical to them here: When Black Lives Matters protests took place across the country, including here in Denver, causing, incidentally, the same kind of barricading of civil spaces that the JNF conference required, would the Post have given Candace Owens, a black conservative who donned a White Lives Matters T-shirt at the time, the most prominent voice in its reporting of black people who were protesting?

Yet that is precisely what the Post did when in its coverage of the hate on display Nov. 30 at the convention center, the most prominent Jewish voice it featured (count the column inches) was someone from a fringe group that in no way represents the vast majority of American Jews, in and out of Denver.

To anyone who was inconvenienced by the closures around the conference, I want to share this message: I wish it weren’t necessary. It was never the original plan. But, sadly, the anarchists who seek only to disrupt and destroy, proved why it had to be. When conference attendees are greeted with vocal death threats, security is needed.

And to those whose Sundays were ruined by so-called pro-Palestinian activists shutting down a major throughway for hours, I want you to know — these people do not represent the Jewish community, a community that has a long-standing history in this city of neighborliness and friendship across all ethnic and religious communities.

Please share these two messages with anyone you believe was impacted negatively. With media amplifying these fringe Jewish voices, I fear the havoc they have caused could lead to more anti-Semitism.

As to the arrested Speer Blvd. protesters now seeking donors to post their bail — why don’t you hit up Elisabeth Epps, the heckling lawmaker who reached a $4.7 million settlement with Denver Police, whom activists sought to goad into action at the convention center, but who didn’t take the bait. Indeed, the police who did a thoroughly admirable and professional job of making attendees feel safe. I’m sure Epps has a few dollars to spare.

Shana Goldberg may be reached at [email protected]

Copyright © 2023 by the Intermountain Jewish News