Last remaining teen hostages released

JERUSALEM — The 21-year-old woman who was seen in the first hostage video Hamas published following its attack was among the eight people released alive from Gaza on Thursday, on the seventh day of a tenuous truce between the terror group and Israel.

Mia Shem was featured in a video nine days after Oct. 7, when Hamas invaded Israel, killing 1,200 and taking more than 240 hostages. Shem was abducted from the Nova music festival at Kibbutz Re’im, where 360 people died, and was seen in the video receiving medical care in Gaza.

On Thursday, her arm was bandaged as she was released and reunited with her mother. Her aunt said she had been treated by a veterinarian in Gaza.

Shem was one of two women released early in the day before a long lull, after which six more hostages were transferred to the Red Cross for release to Israel. Those freed on Thursday include the last two teens who were held hostage, a brother and sister.

It was a departure from the routine established over the past week, during which at least 10 women and children were released daily, as required by the truce agreement. The future of the ceasefire was uncertain as of midnight Israel time.

Along with Shem, the other hostages released Thursday are:

Aisha Ziadna, 17, and Bilal Ziadna, 18, two Bedouin Israelis who were abducted with other members of their family while tending cows on a kibbutz near their home in the city of Rahat. Their father and older brother remain hostages. Another member of their family, Youssef Ziadna, is credited with saving 30 people at the Nova festival.

Sapir Cohen, 29. She is the girlfriend of Sasha Trupanov, whose mother and grandmother were released on Wednesday but who remains a hostage.

Shani Goren, 29. She reportedly cared for a child hostage, Eitan Yahalomi, whom she knew from Kibbutz Nir Oz and who was released on Monday.

Ilana Gritzewsky, 30. An immigrant from Mexico, Gritzewsky was captured at her home on Kibbutz Nir Oz. Her boyfriend, Matan Zangauker, remains in captivity.

Nili Margalit, 41. A nurse from Nir Oz who works at Soroka Hospital, where some released hostages have been taken, she reportedly tended to some of the elderly hostages in Gaza.

Amit Soussna, 40. A lawyer who was captured from her home in Kfar Aza, Soussna was the other woman released early Thursday with Shem.

Israeli media reports had said that three bodies would also be returned to Israel on Thursday, but no further information has been released. The father of the only Israeli children still known to be in Gaza, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, appeared in a video released by Hamas on Thursday pleading for the bodies of his wife and children to be returned to Israel for burial. Israel has not confirmed or refuted Hamas’ claim, made Wednesday, that the young boys, ages 4 and 10 months, had died with their mother Shiri Bibas.

Twelve more Israelis had been freed Wednesday, including several who had been separated from family members released in recent days.

The release included two Russian-Israeli women whom Hamas released as a “gesture” to Russian President Vladimir Putin, in addition to the 10 Israelis the terror group was required to release under the terms of its truce deal with Israel. Hamas also released four Thai workers whose names were not immediately released.

Most of the hostages freed Wednesday came from Kibbutz Be’eri, one of the hardest-hit communities during the Oct. 7 attack where more than 100 people were killed.

They were:

Raya Rotem, 54. Her 13-year-old daughter Hila was released Saturday, two days after the pair was reportedly separated for the first time since they were taken captive. While in Gaza, Rotem was the caretaker of Emily Hand, 9, who was sleeping at her house on the night of the attack; Hand was released along with Hila.

Raz Ben Ami, 55. Her husband Ohad was also abducted.

Yarden Roman-Gat, 36. After initially escaping from Hamas terrorists with her husband and toddler, Roman-Gat reportedly handed her child to her husband because he could run faster. Her husband and child survived the attack and were not recaptured.

Liat Beinin, 49. Beinin is a U.S. citizen who works at Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust museum. Her husband Aviv Atzili remains in Gaza.

Moran Stella Yanai, 40. Yanai is a jewelry designer from Beersheba who was selling her work at the Nova music festival where an estimated 360 people were killed. She was seen on video being pulled by a Hamas terrorist from a ditch where she had hidden.

Liam Or, 18. His cousins Noam, 17, and Alma, 13, were released on Friday, and their father Dror remains a hostage; their mother Yonat was killed on Oct. 7.

Itai Regev, 18. Regev’s sister Maia, 21, was released on Saturday and rushed into surgery because of a wound to her leg. The siblings were captured at the Nova festival; their friend Omer Shem-Tov remains in Gaza.

Ofir Engel, 18. A resident of Jerusalem and a Dutch dual citizen, Engel was visiting his girlfriend on Kibbutz Be’eri the day of the attack; she survived, but her father, Yossi Sharabi, was taken captive and remains in Gaza.

Amit Shani, 16. Shani was taken with Engel and Sharabi, the only member of his family to be abducted.

Gali Tarshansky, 13. Tarshansky was captured after jumping from the window of her home’s safe room along with her father, who survived. Her brother Lior, 15, was killed.

Yelena Trupanov, 50, and Irene Tati, 77. The Russian-Israeli mother and daughter were abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7, along with Trupanov’s son Sasha and his girlfriend, Sapir Cohen; her husband Vitaly was murdered. Sasha Trupanov and Cohen remain hostages.

The release means that all of the children believed to be held hostage in Gaza have been released, with the exception of the Bibas brothers and Aisha Ziadna, 17, and Bilal Ziadna, 18, Bedouin Muslims who were abducted with two other members of their family. The group, from the city of Rahat, was working in a dairy on a kibbutz the morning of the attack; a relative, Youssef Ziadna, gained renown for his heroism saving 30 people from the Nova massacre.