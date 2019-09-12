Beatrice Celler

Beatrice J. “Bea” Celler, the matriarch of her family and an international economic development consultant, passed away Sept. 4, 2019, in Denver. Burial took place in Northport, NY. Feldman Mortuary handled the local arrangements.

Mrs. Celler graduated from the University of California-Berkeley in 1961 and then traveled the world with her best friend Peggy.

She earned an MA in international public administration in 1982 from DU, where she later joined the adjunct faculty and taught classes in her field.

Mrs. Celler completed additional studies at the Thunderbird School, Harvard University and Middlebury College’s language immersion program.

In 1973, she returned with her family to Denver.

Mrs. Celler was the first deputy director of Colorado’s International Trade Office, which grew from a staff of two into a 12-member organization with four permanent overseas offices.

In 1997, she launched her economic consulting firm Konnect World in Washington, DC.

The firm, which predominantly operated in countries recovering from recent global conflicts, assisted organizations such as the Center for International Private Enterprise, UNDP, USAID and its UK equivalent the Dept. for International Development.

“She believed that her role was to help win the peace for the countries where she was stationed,” the family said.

Mrs. Cellar, who proudly called herself a Berkeley liberal, spoke seven languages, traveled the world and was a longtime Bruce Springsteen fan.

Bea Celler is survived by her children Brian (Tammy) and Leslie (Roger); and grandchildren Jennifer, Caroline, Christina, Lyle, Jesse, Tara and Leah.

J. Cornell “Jack” Celler, her husband of 50 years, predeceased her.

