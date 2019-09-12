IJN
Cantor Uri Neil

Cantor Uri Neil

Cantor Uri Neil, the religious leader and cantor from 1990 to 2007 at Mt. Sinai in Cheyenne, Wyo., passed away Sept. 5, 2019. He was 81. Rabbi Larry Moldo will lead the memorial service for Neil on Sunday, Sept. 15, 1 p.m., at Mt. Sinai. Friends are encouraged to share their memories of the cantor.

“My condolences on the loss of Uri,” Rabbi Harley Karz-Wagman, a former rabbi at Mt. Sinai, the temple after learning of Neil’s death.

“Please pass my prayers to his wife Chris, as well as the Weisman family and Dorothy Feldman.

“I had the honor to meet with Uri at his home and to bring him back to Cheyenne to thank him [and encourage him to share] a taste of the inspiring spirit which led our shul for so long.”

Uri Neil was born May 5, 1938.

While serving as religious leader and cantor at Mt. Sinai, the cantor blended modern and traditional melodies, including chasidic and Israeli.

He also wrote and arranged popular cantorial pieces.

Mt. Sinai dedicated the Tree of Life stained glass window in Cantor Neil’s honor in 2011.

“His warmth and enthusiasm were contagious,” said Mt. Sinai President Dave Lerner.

