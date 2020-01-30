Sarissa Benjamin

Sarissa “Sally” Ann Benjamin of Aurora, formerly of Southbury, Conn., and Sun City West, Ariz., passed away Jan. 18, 2020, in Parker, Colo. Rabbi Shimon Moch officiated at the Jan. 29 graveside service at Fort Logan National Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

Mrs. Benjamin was born June 10, 1933 in Boston, Mass., to Fredrick Frisbie and Elsie Hine Frisbie.

She was married to Edward Benjamin, who predeceased her on Nov. 10, 2015.

Mrs. Benjamin is survived by her children Linda Wilton, Thomas (Sue) Wilton, Richard (Debbie) Wilton and Arthur (Nancy) Benjamin; brother Charles (Barbara) Frisbie; grandchildren Henri Windle, Nick (Erin) and Tommy (Tori) Wilton and David (Selena) Benjamin; and great-grandchildren Natalie, Lilly and Adam.

Contributions may be made to the Denver Rescue Mission, Project K-9 Hero or JFS.

