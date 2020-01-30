Leba Munishor, a Denver native, lifelong resident and dedicated mah jongg player, passed away Dec. 25, 2019, in Denver. She was 88. Rabbi Joseph Friedman officiated at the Dec. 27 service at Feldman Chapel. Burial followed at Rose Hill Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“A devoted daughter, wife, mother and Bubbie, Leba was beloved by a wide circle of family and friends,” the family said. “She always had time for those in her life, in every generation.

“Family and friends of all ages turned to her for her calm, common sense advice and wisdom — always dispensed with a smile.”

Mrs. Munishor was born May 5, 1931, on Denver’s West Side to Casey and Effie Goldstein Berger.

She was a graduate of North High School and attended CU.

Leba married Bernie Munishor, another Denver native, on Aug. 28, 1952. They were married for 64 years, until Mr. Munishor’s death on Oct. 2, 2016.

The family said that Mrs. Munishor belonged to walking groups and the Something Special group.

Her late siblings Marvin Berger, Phill and Joan Berger and her Goldstein cousins, descendants of the West Side Goldstein Bakery family, were her most cherished group.

Mrs. Munishor transcribed Braille for texts used by vision-impaired students, and wrote letters to refuseniks in the former Soviet Union.

She loved to walk, play mah jongg, and root for the Rockies. Blessed with two green thumbs, she loved making everything botanical thrive under her watch.

The Munishors were lifelong subscribers to the symphony and Denver Center Theater Company.

Leba Munishor is survived by her son Philip (Marcie) Munishor of Denver; granddaughters Hava Munishor of New York City and Yael (Netanel) Weinstein of Eugene, Ore.; and great-granddaughters Leora Anat Weinstein and Leba Maya Weinstein, both of Oregon.

Contributions may be made to Jewish Family Service or charity of choice.

Copyright © 2020 by the Intermountain Jewish News