Longtime Denver resident Donald Perlmutter passed away on January 24, 2024, at the age of 84. A service was held on January 28 at HEA with interment at Rose Hill Cemetery, officiated by Rabbi Bruce Dollin, Rabbi Salomon Gruenwald, Rabbi Sarah Shulman, Cantor Martin Goldstein and soloist Eitan Kantor. Feldman Mortuary handled the arrangements.

Born in St. Louis in January, 1939, Mr. Perlmutter’s family moved to Denver in 1945. Mr. Perlmutter attended Montclair Elementary School, Gove Middle School and East High School. He was on the East tennis team, and received both tennis and academic scholarships to the University of Missouri.

Following graduation from DU Law School, Mr. Perlmutter began his career in private practice, specializing in commercial law.

In April, 1964, Mr. Perlmutter met Joyce Debber at a shiva minyan. They were engaged in June of that year and were married in October at the Beth Joseph Synagogue. They remained a couple for 59 years until Mr. Perlmutter’s passing.

“We never had an argument, not once,” Mrs. Perlmutter said.

Known for his lifelong passion for tennis, Mr. Perlmutter played multiple times a week.

“Don will be remembered as a sincerely good man where family was everything,” Mr. Perlmutter’s family said. “He was not only a gentleman but a gentle man. He never raised his voice.

“He was a dog lover, supported each of his kids’ activities and interests, and even hiked Long’s Peak once.”

Survivors are Mr. Perlmutter’s wife Joyce; children Marty (Mary) Perlmutter, Nanci Perlmutter and Morey (Kara) Perlmutter; grandchildren Teddy, Rachel, Josh, Megan, Samantha, Parker, Addie and Raleigh; sister Beth (Joe Miller) Waldinger; brother-in-law Stanley (Sunnie Saperstein) Debber, and nieces and nephews Rick Waldinger, Wendy (David) Carriere and Max (Lette) Debber.

Contributions may be made to Temple Emanuel, HEA, the Alzheimer’s Assn. Colorado Chapter, Denver Hospice or JNF.

