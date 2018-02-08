IJN
Thursday, February 8, 2018 -
Half-staff in Colorado

Half-staff in Colorado

IJN Editorial StaffFeb 08, 2018

Across the street from the Intermountain Jewish News is the Colorado Dept. of Labor. Two flagpoles stand in front: one, flying the State of Colorado flag; the other, the flag of the United States of America. Once again, just mere days after being raised to full height, they are both reduced to flying at half-staff.

L-r: Zack Parrish, Heath Gumm, Micah Flick

It used to be that as we approached the intersection of 12th Avenue and Grant Street and saw the flag flying at half-staff, we would wonder: “What tragedy is being commemorated?” Sadly, now we must ask ourselves: “What tragedy took place yesterday?”

On Dec. 31, Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish, 29, was killed while on duty, investigating a call.

On Jan. 24, Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm, 31, was killed while on duty, investigating a call.

On Feb. 6, El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick, 34, was killed while on duty, investigating a call.

An important conversation has taken place in the past years about police bias. In some cases, there was evidence of bias. In others, there was none, only law enforcement protecting itself — and us — against a physical threat. That’s the crucial factor often missing from such discussions — law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day.

The flags flying at half-staff are a harsh reminder of that truth.

IJN Editorial Staff

