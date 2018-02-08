IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, February 8, 2018 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Editorials The anti-Holocaust speech law in Poland will have exactly the opposite of its intended effect

The anti-Holocaust speech law in Poland will have exactly the opposite of its intended effect

IJN Editorial StaffFeb 08, 2018Editorials, Opinion0

Like
Poland let the world know, loud and clear, that it was not responsible for the Holocaust to any extent, in any way, shape or form. Poland passed a law outlawing, for example, the phrase “Polish death camps.” Utter or write that phrase and you will be subject to up to three years imprisonment. The president […]
This article is premium content. Subscribe now or log in if you’re a subscriber. One day access also available for $1.80.
Previous PostHalf-staff in Colorado
IJN Editorial Staff

Related articles

Israel provides medical assistance and dignity

Amy LedermanFeb 08, 2018

‘Outside-in’ is inside out

Jonathan TobinFeb 08, 2018

Half-staff in Colorado

IJN Editorial StaffFeb 08, 2018

Community Calendar
Feb
8
Thu
5:30 pm Jewish Chamber Mixer
Jewish Chamber Mixer
Feb 8 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Monthly networking happy hour hosted by the Denver Jewish Chamber of Commerce. In February at Hilton Garden Inn in Glendale.
5:30 pm Jewish Film Festival: ‘Ben-Gurio...
Jewish Film Festival: ‘Ben-Gurio...
Feb 8 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Denver Jewish Film Festival screens archive footage of David Ben Gurion from 1968, in his later years. At Elaine Wolf Theater.
6:00 pm Movie Night: ‘Who’s Gonna Love M...
Movie Night: ‘Who’s Gonna Love M...
Feb 8 @ 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm
A young man forced from his home because of his sexual orientation continues to fight for acceptance among his family. At Salt Lake JCC.
6:30 pm Ageless Adversity Series
Ageless Adversity Series
Feb 8 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Four-part series on developing resiliency in the face of adversity. At Temple Emanuel. Dates/lectures are: Nov. 7, Jane Barton: “The Afterglow of Adversity” Dec. 5, Jamie Sarche: “Being Mortal” Jan. 9, Dr. Aroop Mangalik: “What[...]
7:00 pm Public Lecture: Prof. Ariel Saba...
Public Lecture: Prof. Ariel Saba...
Feb 8 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Public lecture hosted by CU Boulder’s Program in Jewish Studies, with Ariel Sabar, author of ‘My Father’s Paradise: A Son’s Search for His Jewish Past in Kurdish Iraq.’ At Old Main Theater.
7:15 pm Lost Tribes & Exotic Communities...
Lost Tribes & Exotic Communities...
Feb 8 @ 7:15 pm – 9:15 pm
Series with anthropologist Carlos Zarur at HEA. Upcoming dates/topics: Jan. 25, the Jews of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan: Bukharian Jews Feb. 8, the Jews of Algeria
8:00 pm Jewish Film Festival: ‘1945’
Jewish Film Festival: ‘1945’
Feb 8 @ 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Feature film about two men who return to their Hungarian village immediately after the Holocaust. Part of Denver Jewish Film Festival. At Elaine Wolf Theater. Review of ‘1945’
Feb
9
Fri
1:00 pm Budapest to Mexico in 1941 (Albu...
Budapest to Mexico in 1941 (Albu...
Feb 9 @ 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Samuel Marein-Efron shares the story of his Hungarian family’s survival fleeing Budapest first for New York and then Mexico. At the Holocaust & Intolerance Museum of New Mexico in Albuquerque.
1:00 pm Jewish Film Festival: ‘Rabbi Wol...
Jewish Film Festival: ‘Rabbi Wol...
Feb 9 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
A peek into the life of a Berlin-born London-residing octogenarian rabbi. Part of Denver Jewish Film Festival. At Elaine Wolf Theater.
6:00 pm Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Feb 9 @ 6:00 pm – 6:45 pm
Temple Emanuel’s family oriented Friday evening service, for families with kids ages 1-6. With oneg and Shabbat dinner.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists




Subscribe to the IJN