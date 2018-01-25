Gordon Rosenblum

Gordon Shwayder Rosenblum, the eldest grandson of the late Jesse Shwayder, founder of Samsonite Luggage, passed away peacefully at his home on January 16, 2018. He was 85.

Rabbi Joe Black officiated at the Jan. 18 graveside service at Emanuel Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“He believed in serving his community and was a director on many non-profit boards,” the family said.

“Gordon traveled the world and owned many successful business ventures in oil and gas and real estate development.

“He will be missed, but his storied life leaves a wonderful legacy.”

Mr. Rosenblum, a fourth-generation Coloradan, was born July 22, 1932.

He owned the popular local jewelry store chain Ryan’s Jewelry.

An advocate for the Jewish community and the arts worldwide, Mr. Rosenblum worked tirelessly to promote new artists, filmmakers and education in the arts.

Mr. Rosenblum is survived by his sister Joyce Rosenblum Strauss of Solana Beach, Calif.; sons Joel Daniel Rosenblum of Denver and Gregory Shwayder Rosenblum of Tulsa, Okla.; and three grandchildren, Daniel Noah Rosenblum, Abigail Samantha Rosenblum and Emma Blair Rosenblum of Denver.

Contributions may be made to the charity of choice.

Copyright © 2018 by the Intermountain Jewish News