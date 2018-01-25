IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, January 25, 2018 -
Print Edition
Home Obituaries Gordon Rosenblum

Gordon Rosenblum

IJN StaffJan 25, 2018Obituaries0

Like

Gordon Shwayder Rosenblum, the eldest grandson of the late Jesse Shwayder, founder of Samsonite Luggage, passed away peacefully at his home on January 16, 2018. He was 85.

Rabbi Joe Black officiated at the Jan. 18 graveside service at Emanuel Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“He believed in serving his community and was a director on many non-profit boards,” the family said.

“Gordon traveled the world and owned many successful business ventures in oil and gas and real estate development.

“He will be missed, but his storied life leaves a wonderful legacy.”

Mr. Rosenblum, a fourth-generation Coloradan, was born July 22, 1932.

He owned the popular local jewelry store chain Ryan’s Jewelry.

An advocate for the Jewish community and the arts worldwide, Mr. Rosenblum worked tirelessly to promote new artists, filmmakers and education in the arts.

Mr. Rosenblum is survived by his sister Joyce Rosenblum Strauss of Solana Beach, Calif.; sons Joel Daniel Rosenblum of Denver and Gregory Shwayder Rosenblum of Tulsa, Okla.; and three grandchildren, Daniel Noah Rosenblum, Abigail Samantha Rosenblum and Emma Blair Rosenblum of Denver.

Contributions may be made to the charity of choice.

Copyright © 2018 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Previous PostHockey sticks ‘em!
IJN Staff

Related articles

Denver Academy of Torah at 25

IJN Editorial StaffJan 25, 2018

Hockey sticks ‘em!

IJN Editorial StaffJan 25, 2018

Susan Mabo

IJN StaffJan 25, 2018

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Jan
25
Thu
10:00 am Kavod on the Road: Snowshoe at E...
Kavod on the Road: Snowshoe at E...
Jan 25 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Kavod Senior Life meets at B’nai Chaim of SW Denver for a snowshoe hike at Echo Lake’s beginner trail, followed by lunch.
6:30 pm The Art of Challah (Aspen)
The Art of Challah (Aspen)
Jan 25 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Learn the art of challah baking with chef, baker and cookery writer Paula Shoyer. At Aspen Chabad JCC.
6:30 pm Wine & Trees (JNF)
Wine & Trees (JNF)
Jan 25 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Annual JNFuture Tu b’Shevat event, with guest speaker Ido Eisikovits of Green Horizons liaison. At Denver Botanic Gardens.
7:00 pm A Pastor’s Journey to Judaism (L...
A Pastor’s Journey to Judaism (L...
Jan 25 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Rabbi Yaakov Parisi shares his story “A Pastor’s Journey to Judaism.” At Chabad Lone Tree. Also on Jan. 28, 7pm at Chabad Westminster.
7:00 pm Annual Holocaust Lecture (Boulder)
Annual Holocaust Lecture (Boulder)
Jan 25 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Program in Jews Studies annual Holocaust lecture, with Prof. Michael Rothberg on “Inheritance Trouble: Migrant Archives of Holocaust Remembrance”. At CU Boulder, Old Main Theater.
7:00 pm The Legacy of Mordecai Kaplan (B...
The Legacy of Mordecai Kaplan (B...
Jan 25 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Four-part lecture series with Rabbi Evette Luttman on the legacy of Mordecai Kaplan and the roots of Reconstructionist Judaism. At B’nai Havurah.
7:15 pm Lost Tribes & Exotic Communities...
Lost Tribes & Exotic Communities...
Jan 25 @ 7:15 pm – 9:15 pm
Series with anthropologist Carlos Zarur at HEA. Upcoming dates/topics: Jan. 25, the Jews of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan: Bukharian Jews Feb. 8, the Jews of Algeria
Jan
26
Fri
all-day Shabbat Shira Scholar-in-Residen...
Shabbat Shira Scholar-in-Residen...
Jan 26 – Jan 28 all-day
Rahel Musleah is scholar-in-residence at Rodef Shalom for ‘Namaste Means Shalom’-themed Shabbat Shira. Events include: Friday, Jan. 26, 6:30pm: Shabbat service with dinner featuring Indian flavors Shabbat morning, Jan. 27, 9:30am: Shabbat Shira services with[...]
9:00 am Tu b’Shevat Baking Class (Salt L...
Tu b’Shevat Baking Class (Salt L...
Jan 26 @ 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
Learn how to prepare a dried fruit cake in honor of Tu b’Shevat. At Salt Lake JCC.
5:00 pm YAD Family Shabbat
YAD Family Shabbat
Jan 26 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
YAD Shabbat’s family version, oriented for young families and their relatives. With Shabbat dinner and collecting non-perishable food items for Food Pantry. At Staenberg-Loup JCC.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists




Subscribe to the IJN