Susan Mabo, a volunteer mentor for children and an adult learner at Kavod Senior Life, passed away Jan. 18, 2018, in Denver. Rabbi Benjamin Last officiated at the Jan. 18 graveside service at Rose Hill Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“Mom was a devoted mother and grandmother,” the family said. “Extremely active, she loved bike riding, aerobics and walking until PSP (a neurodegenerative disease) robbed her physical abilities.

“After moving to Kavod Senior Life, Mom participated in adult Jewish learning classes, attended services led by Dr. Seth Ward and volunteered as a mentor for children.”

Mrs. Mabo was born Oct. 8, 1934, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

She graduated Westhill High School in Montreal and McGill University.

A grant administrator for the University of Cincinnati, Mrs. Mabo retired on March 31, 1999.

She was married to Joe Mabo. The couple loved to travel together. Mr. Mabo passed away on May 16, 2013.

A life member of Hadassah, Mrs. Mabo belonged to Susan G. Komen South Florida, Citizens on Patrol, Red Hat Ladies and the Cancer League.

Mrs. Mabo is survived by her children David (Terry) Mabo of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Karen (Craig) Schottenstein of Denver; her brother Dr. Howard (Lise) Backman of Beaconsfield, Quebec; grandchildren Leah (Yissachar) Schottenstein Levine of Toronto, Noah Schottenstein of Denver, Miriam Schottenstein of Jerusalem and David Guberman of Silver Springs, Md.; and great-granddaughter Violet.

Contributions may be made to Cure PSP, 1206 York St., Suite L-4, Lutherville, Md. 21093 or www.psp.org; or The Denver Hospice.

