Gerald Neiman

Gerald “Jerry” Neiman, beloved husband, devoted father, grandfather and brother, passed away Nov. 25, 2017, with his family around him. Services were held at Rose Hill Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

Mr. Neiman was born in 1938 in Denver and grew up on the West Side.

He was married to his wife Pearl for 58 years.

Mr. Neiman owned and operated Neiman Salvage for 42 years.

Very involved in the Jewish community, he supported many charities across the country.

A motorcycle rider since his teens, Mr. Neiman enjoyed years of boating and waterskiing with his family.

Mr. Neiman is survived by his wife Pearl Neiman; children Pam Ecker, Alan (Jody) Neiman and Cheryl (Art) Kutzer; grandchildren Ceili and Ceder Ecker, Ellie and Brendan Neiman, Leya, Ari and Aaron Kutzer; sister Patty More; and several nieces and nephews.

Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Assn., Colorado Chapter, 455 Sherman St., #500, Denver, CO 80203; Yeshiva Toras Chaim and Shalom Park.

