Elizabeth Spickler of Michigan passed away Nov. 25, 2017, in Detroit, Mich. Rabbi Harold Loss officiated at the Nov. 27 service at Dorfman Chapel in Farmington Hills. Dorfman Chapel made the arrangements.

Mrs. Spickler was born Feb. 17, 1953, in Detroit to the late Milton and Ada Spickler.

She lived in Southfield, Mich. her entire life.

Mrs. Spickler is survived by sisters Carol (Howard) Boigon and Cathy (Giora) Singer; nieces and nephews Jared (Kimberly) Boigon, Hannah Boigon, Maya Singer, Michael Singer and Marlene Tyner Valencourt; aunt Rita Spickler Rubin and uncle Philip (Julie) Spickler; two great-nieces; childhood friend Judith Shlom Levitz; and many cousins.

Contributions may be made to the charity of choice.

