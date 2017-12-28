IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, December 28, 2017 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Blogs Top Ten most anti-Israel UN actions of 2017

Top Ten most anti-Israel UN actions of 2017

Rocky Mountain JewDec 28, 2017Blogs, Opinion, Rocky Mountain Jew0

Like
Hillel Neuer questions the UN's Human Rights Council: 'Where are your Jews'?

Hillel Neuer questions the UN’s Human Rights Council: ‘Where are your Jews’?

What a difference a year makes — and doesn’t. This time last year, the US — Obama’s parting shot — had for the first time abstained instead of vetoed one of the UN’s requisite anti-Israel resolutions. This year, the US has just announced its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Volte-face, indeed.

But as much as things change, they stay the same, as Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr famously observed. At the UN, despite the disruption being caused by the US, it’s business as usual when it comes to Israel — as evidenced by UN Watch’s tally of anti-Israel behavior at the UN. Here’s their “Top Ten most anti-Israel UN actions of 2017.” What incredible is how many of these items are near repeats from last year’s list. As we said: As much as things change, they stay the same. At least now, there’s a
a new sheriff in town, as Nikki Haley, US ambassador to the UN, termed herself earlier this year.

  1. The UN’s Beirut-based agency of 18 Arab states, ESCWA, published a report accusing Israel of “Apartheid.” In response, UN Watch executive director Hillel Neuer took the floor to ask Algeria, Iraq, Syria, Egypt, Libya, Lebanon, Yemen and the others, a simple question: “Where are your Jews?”  For once, the room was silenced.
  1. The UN women’s rights commission condemned Israel as the world’s only violator of women’s rights. Real abusers of women’s rights, such as Iran, Yemen, and Afghanistan, were ignored.
  1. In June, 16 UN agencies signed an agreement with the “State of Palestine” to spend an unprecedented $18 million to fund lawfare attacks on Israel, couched in the language of human rights, international law and “accountability.” The UN campaign seeks to erode Israel’s ability to defend itself from terrorist attacks by Hamas and Hezbollah.
  1. In October, UN Palestine Rapporteur Michael Lynk issued a report advocating an economic boycott of Israeli companies. Thanks to UN Watch’s campaign, the US government issued a statement saying that “Mr. Lynk’s remarks, and the very existence of this report, underscore the Human Rights Council’s chronic anti-Israel bias.”
  1. The UN’s World Health Organization singled out Israel as the only violator in the world of “mental, physical and environmental health,” and, under pressure from Syria’s Assad regime, deleted parts of a report on Israeli actions in the Golan Heights — because they were positive to Israel.
  1. Dubravka Simonovic, the UN expert on vioence against women, visited Israel and the territories and concluded: When Palestinian men beat their wives, it’s Israel’s fault. UN Watch’s executive director took the floor to challenge the UN investigator’s report: “Why did you fail to mention that official Palestinian TV regularly broadcasts Islamic preachers who tell the people how to beat their wives?”
  1. In its ritual annual scapegoating of the Jewish state, the UN General Assembly adopted 20 one-sided resolutions against Israel—and only six resolutions on the rest of the world combined. A 21st resolution will be adopted criticizing the Jewish state at the emergency session, Dec. 21, called by Arab and Islamic states to condemn the US over its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
  1.  UNESCO negated its mandate to protect world heritage by adopting a resolution recognizing Hebron — second holiest city in Judaism because of the Tomb of the Patriarchs — as a Palestinian world heritage site. UN Watch revealed that UNESCO had rejected its own experts’ advice, who opposed the Palestinian nomination on account of failing to properly recognize Hebron’s Jewish and Christian heritage.
  1. UNRWA launched a global campaign showing the picture of an 11-year-old girl, “Aya from Gaza,” in a bombed-out building — portraying Israel as a cruel oppressor of Palestinian children — but UN Watch exposed it as a fraud: the photo was actually from Syria. The story went viral online. UNRWA suffered massive embarrassment, and was forced to remove the photo worldwide.
  1. The office of UN human rights commissioner Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein spent the past year preparing to inflame the anti-Israel boycott campaign by drawing up a blacklist of companies that do business in the Jewish Quarter of Jerusalem and other Jewish communities over the 1949 armistice line. The report is due to be submitted this month, and presented before the council in March. UN Watch will take the lead in countering the blacklist — what Nikki Haley this week called the “ugly creation” of the UNHRC.
TAG
Rocky Mountain Jew

Related articles

Robert Mugabe for health . . . and we’re the Pope

IJN Editorial StaffOct 26, 2017

Graveyard of our enemies

Tehilla R. GoldbergDec 29, 2016

General Assembly President Peter Thomson wore the Palestinian flag to mark the UN's International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. November 29, 2016.

Top Ten most anti-Israel UN actions of 2016

Rocky Mountain JewDec 23, 2016

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Dec
29
Fri
10:00 am Current Events
Current Events
Dec 29 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Currents events discussion (and kibbitz!) faciliated by Susan Jacobs. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. Held at Loup JCC, Boardroom.
Dec
31
Sun
9:00 am Sinai Sundays: Progressive Halacha
Sinai Sundays: Progressive Halacha
Dec 31 @ 9:00 am – 10:25 am
Eleven-part series with Rabbi Rick Rheins exploring halachic responses to ethical and ritual issues facing modern Jews. Using the second volume of Reform Responsa for the 21st Century. At Temple Sinai.
Jan
2
Tue
10:00 am Active Minds: South Korea
Active Minds: South Korea
Jan 2 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Active Minds explores South Korea, especially its recent presidential election and what shifts that may bring to the region. Part of JFS at JCC Senior Connections. In the Social Hall.
7:15 pm Film Screening: Making Trouble (...
Film Screening: Making Trouble (...
Jan 2 @ 7:15 pm – 9:15 pm
HEA screens “Making Trouble: Three Generations of Funny Jewish Women,” about six of the greatest female comic performers of the 20th century.
Jan
3
Wed
7:00 pm Trivia Night (MoHo)
Trivia Night (MoHo)
Jan 3 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Join Moishe House for their monthly trivia night at Congress Park Taproom.
Jan
4
Thu
7:00 pm The Legacy of Mordecai Kaplan (B...
The Legacy of Mordecai Kaplan (B...
Jan 4 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Four-part lecture series with Rabbi Evette Luttman on the legacy of Mordecai Kaplan and the roots of Reconstructionist Judaism. At B’nai Havurah.
Jan
5
Fri
all-day Rabbi Mark Washofsky, Scholar-in...
Rabbi Mark Washofsky, Scholar-in...
Jan 5 – Jan 7 all-day
Rabbi Mark Washofsky visits Temple Sinai as rabbi in residence. Events include Friday night discussion and oneg; Shabbat morning minyan, lecture and brunch; Sunday morning, discussion on ethics and Jewish law.
10:00 am Current Events
Current Events
Jan 5 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Currents events discussion (and kibbitz!) faciliated by Susan Jacobs. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. Held at Loup JCC, Boardroom.
5:45 pm Israel Through Multiple Lenses (...
Israel Through Multiple Lenses (...
Jan 5 @ 5:45 pm – 7:15 pm
Monthly series at Rodef Shalom exploring Israel through multiple narratives. With light meal and discussion. Followed by Friday night services. Sept. 8, Osnat Fox, ‘Israel – The Balance and Challenges of a Jewish and Democratic[...]
6:00 pm First Friday Dinner & Lecture (B...
First Friday Dinner & Lecture (B...
Jan 5 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Bonai Shalom’s monthly “First Friday” Shabbat program, in January with Sam Boyd discussing ‘The Development of the Hebrew Bible’. Services at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and discussion.

IJN Columnists




Subscribe to the IJN