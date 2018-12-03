IJN
Monday, December 3, 2018 -
Print Edition
Mashed potato pancakes — just in time for Chanukah

Mashed potato pancakes — just in time for Chanukah

Rocky Mountain JewDec 03, 2018

Don’t have a food processor? Too lazy or tired to get out the box grater? Then this recipe is for you. Mashed Potato Fritters — you get the fried potato goodness with a little less work. And don’t worry, your kitchen will still smell like latkes!

Most people aren’t going to have leftover mashed potatoes in their fridge this far from Thanskgiving, but it’s easy enough to boil up about 1.5 lbs of red-skinned potatoes. Mash them while hot with some butter and season with salt and pepper. Then proceed with the recipe, beginning with Step 1.

This recipe comes courtesy of the Just A Taste food blog. The only change we made was adding some fresh cilantro.

Cheesy Mashed Potato Pancakes

Author Kelly Senyei, Just A Taste®

Ingredients

  • 3 C chilled leftover mashed potatoes
  • 2/3 C shredded cheddar cheese
  • 2 TB chopped scallions, green and white parts
  • 2 TB chopped cilantro
  • 1 egg, lightly beaten
  • 3 TB all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 C all-purpose flour 
  • Vegetable oil
  • Sour cream

Instructions

  1. In a large bowl, stir together the mashed potatoes, cheese, scallions, egg and 3 tablespoons flour until combined. Using your hands, divide the mixture into 12 portions. Roll each portion into a compact ball then flatten it into a pancake about a 1/2-inch-thick.
  2. Place the remaining 1/2 cup of flour in a shallow dish and carefully dredge each pancake in the flour.
  3. Heat 3 to 4 tablespoons of vegetable oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. (Add enough oil to thoroughly coat the bottom of the pan.)
  4. Fry the pancakes, in batches, until they're golden brown and crispy on both sides, 3 to 4 minutes. Add more oil to the pan as needed between batches. (Do not overcrowd the pan and do not flip the pancakes too soon or they won't develop a crisp crust.) Transfer the pancakes to a paper towel-lined plate and immediately sprinkle them with salt.
  5. Serve the potato pancakes topped with sour cream and garnished with additional chopped scallions.

Recipe Notes

Note: Leftover mashed potatoes vary in consistency and flavor. If the mashed potato pancake mixture looks too dry and isn't holding together, add one more egg. If it looks too wet, add more flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the mixture is cohesive.

