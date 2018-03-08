IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, March 8, 2018 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Columns Hancock

Hancock

Shana GoldbergMar 08, 2018Columns, Opinion, Snapshot0

Like

The revelations about Mayor Michael Hancock’s self-described “inappropriate” texts have deeply disturbed me, not only for their content, but for his woefully inadequate response.

As a professional woman, I found the context of his texts repugnant. Here you have a woman who has reached the rank of Denver Police Dept. detective, a city employee charged with keeping the mayor — and other citizens — safe, yet the mayor reduces her to an object. Is that the message we want to be sending to young women? No matter what you do, if you’re attractive, that’s what will elicit the direct comment of the man who is your superior?

What upsets me even more is Hancock’s justification that he merely “blurred lines” and that his behavior was “inappropriate.” No, Mr. Mayor, it was a lot more than that. And by trying to minimize your behavior, you are not only demeaning victims of sexual harassment, but you are empowering harassers.

Denver Career Service Authority, the HR body that governs city employees, follows the guidelines of the Code of Federal Regulations which defines sexual harassment as any unwelcome sexual advances, when: 1. Submission to such conduct is made either explicitly or implicitly a term or condition of an individual’s employment; or 2. Submission to or rejection of such conduct by an individual is used as the basis for employment decisions affecting such individual; or 3. Such conduct has the purpose or effect of unreasonably interfering with an individual’s work performance or creating an intimidating, hostile or offensive environment.

The mayor should especially read Number 3. How can he deny the abundantly obvious? If he continues to do so, only he will be responsible for the implosion of his political career. Time’s up?

Shana Goldberg may be reached at shana@ijn.com

Copyright © 2018 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Previous PostAnother first: Prince William to visit Israel
Shana Goldberg

IJN Assistant Publisher | shana@ijn.com

Related articles

Prince William (Chris Jackson/Getty)

Another first: Prince William to visit Israel

Rocky Mountain JewMar 08, 2018

A young black Christian voice for Israel

Hillel GoldbergMar 08, 2018

Charoset: Passover’s ‘everydish’

Tehilla R. GoldbergMar 08, 2018

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Mar
8
Thu
5:30 pm Boulder Jewish Film Festival Ope...
Boulder Jewish Film Festival Ope...
Mar 8 @ 5:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Opening night for Boulder Jewish Festival, screening “Keep the Change” about actors on the autism spectrum. With reception. At Boulder JCC.
5:30 pm Jewish Chamber Mixer
Jewish Chamber Mixer
Mar 8 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Monthly networking happy hour hosted by the Denver Jewish Chamber of Commerce. In March at Holiday Inn at Denver Tech Center, with guest speaker from Parkinson Association of the Rockies.
6:30 pm DJDS Annual Dinner
DJDS Annual Dinner
Mar 8 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
DJDS annual dinner, honoring Lisa Reckler Cohn, Craig Halper, Mark Sidell and Foster Graham Milstein & Calisher. Alumni speaker is Shapir Rosenberg. At Grand Hyatt Denver.
7:00 pm Jerusalem’s Light Rail (J Street)
Jerusalem’s Light Rail (J Street)
Mar 8 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Prof. David Shneer leads a discussion on ‘Testing the Limits of a Two-State Solution’, using the experience of living on the Jerusalem light rail. Hosted by J Street Colorado. At B’nai Havurah.
7:00 pm Leonard Cohen As Spiritual Teach...
Leonard Cohen As Spiritual Teach...
Mar 8 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Five-part series led by Rabbi Brian Field of Judaism Your Way, with each session exploring a song by Leonard Cohen. Meeting on Thursdays beginning Feb. 15.
Mar
9
Fri
all-day Shabbat with Siona Benjamin (San...
Shabbat with Siona Benjamin (San...
Mar 9 – Mar 11 all-day
Special Shabbat at Temple Beth Shalom in Santa Fe with guest Siona Benjamin. Events include: 3/9, 5 pm, Indian Shabbat dinner and talk 3/10, 7pm, “Growing Up Jewish in India” 3/11, 3:30pm, film screening, “Blue[...]
12:00 pm Boulder Jewish Film Festival: ‘I...
Boulder Jewish Film Festival: ‘I...
Mar 9 @ 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Three Palestinian women try to balance tradition and modernity, citizenship and culture, fealty and freedom. Part of Boulder Jewish Film Festival. At Dairy Center. Also screening March 13, 1pm.
2:30 pm Boulder Jewish Film Festival: ‘A...
Boulder Jewish Film Festival: ‘A...
Mar 9 @ 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm
Feature film about the Jewish activists who fought Apartheid in South Africa. Part of Boulder Jewish Film Festival. At Dairy Center. Also screening March 12, 1pm.
6:00 pm Shir Bliss (Aspen)
Shir Bliss (Aspen)
Mar 9 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Monthly musical Kabbalat Shabbat at Aspen Jewish Congregation.
6:00 pm Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Mar 9 @ 6:00 pm – 6:45 pm
Temple Emanuel’s family oriented Friday evening service, for families with kids ages 1-6. With oneg and Shabbat dinner.

Rocky Mountain Jew

Subscribe to the IJN