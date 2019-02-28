IJN
Search
LOG IN
Friday, March 1, 2019 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Columns Direct democracy

Direct democracy

Shana GoldbergFeb 28, 2019Columns, Opinion, Snapshot0

Like

Over the past few months I’ve been thinking about democracy. I don’t think I can condense my thoughts into one Snapshot, so this will be a short series. But I can give you my conclusion now: Democracy is as varied as it is complicated; there is no one perfect form.

What got me started was a film, “The Divine Order,” about how Swiss women only got the vote in 1971. It’s easy to assume that Switzerland lagged in this area because of its conservatism, which is the film’s argument.

But it’s more nuanced: As the longest extant democracy, Swiss men had already had the vote — to varying degrees — for centuries; the early 19th-century upheavals that precipitated female suffrage elsewhere didn’t occur in Switzerland, a stable democracy.

Also, in Switzerland, female suffrage could not be enacted by the government; it had to be voted on by its (male) citizens. It’s a compelling example of a shortcoming of direct democracy, which is often idealized.

I used to be a big proponent of referenda, but having been exposed to a robust direct democracy — the Swiss have four voting Sundays a year! — has made me skeptical. How many of us are truly informed? How many of us are manipulated by propaganda? How many of us simply don’t vote? Does every issue need a vote? The most recent ballot in Switzerland included a question on whether farmers should be permitted to continue dehorning their cows (not kidding).

I’m still impressed by how citizen-driven Switzerland’s constitution, laws and policies are, but was it good that female suffrage had to wait until the majority of men were convinced? Is it good that the Swiss constitution includes a ban on minarets?

Next week: the pitfalls of parliamentary democracy.

Shana Goldberg may be reached at shana@ijn.com

Copyright © 2019 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Previous PostAbbas’ popularity alters Israeli politics
Shana Goldberg

IJN Assistant Publisher | shana@ijn.com

Related articles

48 Ways to Acquire the Torah: Way #42

Hillel GoldbergFeb 28, 2019

Abbas’ popularity alters Israeli politics

Jonathan TobinFeb 28, 2019

Wall to wall

Tehilla R. GoldbergFeb 28, 2019

Leave a Reply

Order Your 105th!

Community Calendar
Mar
1
Fri
10:00 am Current Events
Current Events
Mar 1 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Currents events discussion (and kibbitz!) faciliated by Susan Jacobs. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. Held at Loup JCC, Boardroom.
5:30 pm Danny Siegel, Scholar-in-Residen...
Danny Siegel, Scholar-in-Residen...
Mar 1 @ 5:30 pm – Mar 3 @ 12:00 pm
Cong. Albert in Albuquerque hosts Danny Siegel, chairman of Ziv Tzedakah Fund and philanthropy expert, for a scholar-in-residence Shabbat. Events includes communal meals, services and talks.
5:30 pm Family Shabbat Experience (JOI)
Family Shabbat Experience (JOI)
Mar 1 @ 5:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Monthly family Shabbat at JOI@Aish, with Friday night services oriented for children and Shabbat dinner. Held at a private home.
5:30 pm Happy Minyan (BMH-BJ)
Happy Minyan (BMH-BJ)
Mar 1 @ 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Family-friendly Kabbalat Shabbat full of song. Led by Reb Noam Horowitz. At BMH-BJ.
6:00 pm Family Shabbat (Lone Tree)
Family Shabbat (Lone Tree)
Mar 1 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Monthly family Shabbat program at Chabad of South Metro Denver, with stories, songs, puppets and kiddush. Held on the first Shabbat of the month.
6:00 pm First Friday Dinner & Lecture (B...
First Friday Dinner & Lecture (B...
Mar 1 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Bonai Shalom’s monthly “First Friday” Shabbat program, in March with Dr. Robert Winer discussing dream interpretation.
6:00 pm Scholar-in-Residence Reb Simcha ...
Scholar-in-Residence Reb Simcha ...
Mar 1 @ 6:00 pm – Mar 2 @ 9:00 pm
Annual scholar-in-residence weekend at Beth Evergreen with Reb Simcha Raphael, with theme ‘Judaism and the mysteries of life, death and the world beyond’. Friday night, 3/1, 6pm, community dinner, services and teaching Shabbat morning, 3/2,[...]
6:00 pm Shir Bliss (Aspen)
Shir Bliss (Aspen)
Mar 1 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Monthly musical Kabbalat Shabbat at Aspen Jewish Congregation.
6:00 pm YAD Shabbat
YAD Shabbat
Mar 1 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Quarterly Shabbat dinner for young professionals. In March at Wynkoop Brewing Company in LoDo. Kabbalat Shabbat at 5:45 p.m. Hosted by JEWISHcolorado’s YAD.
Mar
2
Sat
6:45 pm Outstanding Women Film Series (B...
Outstanding Women Film Series (B...
Mar 2 @ 6:45 pm – 9:15 pm
Outstanding Women film series at B’nai Havurah, moderated by Dick Reinish. Dates/films are: 1/5: “And Still I Rise” 2/2: “Billie Jean King: Portrait of a Pioneer and One Survivor Remembers” 3/2: “LOVE Gilda” 4/6: “Dolores”

Rocky Mountain Jew

Subscribe to the IJN