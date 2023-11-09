At shloshim, Denver Jews gather to mourn

A somber mood pervaded a shloshim gathering Sunday, Nov. 5, at Washington Park. There was a sense of discordance — a beautiful, sunny space filled with all manner of folk enjoying a leisurely Sunday. The sounds and sights of volleyballers, runners, cyclists, joggers provided the ambient background.

But in the middle of all this, an unusual display spread on rough gravel: empty baby carriages. Childrens’ board books. A baseball bat. A pair of shoes. Look closer and one saw a stark piece of paper, upon which was printed the face, or faces, of innocent men, women and children being held hostage in Gaza.

Surrounding the display, a string of Israeli flags, interspersed, again, with those beautiful, innocent faces.

The gathering was for the shloshim of the brutal massacre by Hamas of Israeli civilians, marking 30 days since Israel and world Jewry were irrevocably changed.

In Judaism, a shloshim memorial is often held 30 days after a person dies. It marks the end of one mourning period and signals a perspective switch to the future.

Not at this shloshim gathering, where the fate of 239 hostages remained in the balance, when Israel is engaged in a ferocious battle to root out Hamas and where Jews across the world are witnessing an explosion of anti-Semitism.

At this shloshim, the message about mourning was also a message about community, kinship and resilience.

Organized by Israeli American Council and StandWithUs Colorado, the event was spearheaded by Danielle Shwartz and Miri Kornfeld, regional leaders of each group, respectively.

Mor Zucker, a dual national of the US and Israel and a board member of IAC Colorado, was the emcee.

As participants made their way across the grass, they were greeted by volunteers handing out white roses. “Keep these. We’ll be placing them on the ground for the hostages.”

Israeli and American flags were waved and Hebrew chatter was heard as the event got underway.

Zucker opened with a simple message, that the people murdered that day “represent 1,400 unique lives. Each of the victims had a name, dreams and a life story all cut short by the terrorists, Hamas and their collaborators. They violated the sanctity of human life and the values of humanity, and we need to remember them all and never forget.”

Her message reverberated through the items representing the hostages — 239 unique lives.

Kornfeld’s voice broke as she spoke of the children being held hostage. The mother of two-and-a-half-year-old twins, she also pointed to the painful pattern of terrorism; StandWithUs was founded in 2001 after two boys, Koby Mandell and Yosef Ishran, were brutally murdered by Palestinian terrorists. Their bodies were so brutalized, she said, that they were identified only through dental records. “Sound familiar?” asked Kornfeld.

Everyone knew what she was alluding to.

The only political speaker at the gathering was Attorney General Phil Weiser, who spoke emphatically against Hamas, and its supporters’ call for the erasure of the State of Israel.

“When the Hamas rallying cry says, ‘from the river to the sea, Palestine shall be free.’ That is denying Israel’s right to exist. We cannot and we will not allow that to happen.”

But Weiser pivoted, focusing on light and hope. He quoted Frederick Douglass’ interpretation of G-d’s instruction in Genesis: Let there be light.

“It is a continual commitment,” said Weiser. “G-d did not merely say it once. It is a constant refrain that we must hold onto. Let there be light.”

His citing of JRR Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring brought some appreciated levity, but with a strongly resonant message.

“‘I wish it need not have happened in my time,’ said Frodo. ‘So do I,’ said Gandalf, ‘and so do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.’”

With those words, Weiser, as all the other speakers, acknowledged the challenge of the current situation to all those present.

“The mission of Israel, to be a light upon nations, is for us to always lead with love, lead with a heart that we constantly, even in such dark times, remain hopeful.”

Rabbi Mendel Sirota of Western Center for Russian Jewry, who recited Psalms, shared a teaching inspired by Ethics of Our Fathers, Pirkei Avot, calling for the audience to unite in prayer.

“The Torah teaches us that when the world shakes, we must strengthen the three pillars on which the world stands — the pillar of Torah, the pillar of prayer and the pillar of charity of good deeds.”

Before setting off on a solidarity march around Washington Park’s lake, Rabbi Yossi Serebryanski, director of Chabad of South Denver (DU), recited the blessing for travelers, but a version that incorporated words of prayer specifically for the Israeli soldiers traveling into dangerous territories.

Permeating his message was the sense of community, of Am Yisrael: this terrible moment is also bringing the Jewish people together.

The phrase Am Yisrael Chai, the people of Israel lives, was echoed by more than one speaker and by the crowd itself.

As Israeli folk songs played, participants swayed, some with tears in their eyes, and stillness settled on the crowd when Zucker called for a moment of silence was almost tangible.

Then, as one, the march started, until it returned, again, to that empty display, where each person stood near an item, saying that the hostages are not alone. Saying that in Denver — and in other cities across the world — people are standing up for their humanity.

“We as the Jewish people have been around for thousands of years, and for some reason it’s part of our heritage to experience terrible disasters. But in spite of it all, we have persisted,” said Kornfeld.

“We did not go anywhere and we are not going anywhere.”

Copyright © 2023 by the Intermountain Jewish News