IJN
Search
LOG IN
Friday, September 16, 2016 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Columns Shimon Peres

Shimon Peres

Tehilla R. GoldbergSep 15, 2016Columns, Opinion, View from Central Park0

Like
WHEN I heard the news of Shimon Peres’ stroke and illness, I didn’t think much of it. Maybe a passive refuah shlemah (prayer for healing) crossed my mind. He’s in his nineties and has lived a long and full life. I did not agree with the Oslo Accords, and can still remember the chilling morning […]
The rest of this article is available to subscribers only. Subscribe now or log in if you’re a subscriber. One day access also available.
Previous PostNazi steps out of the shadows — what would you do?
Tehilla R. Goldberg

IJN columnist | View from Central Park

Related articles

poll

Cast your vote: Who will win Colorado?

Rocky Mountain JewSep 15, 2016

obits2

Earl Greinetz

IJN StaffSep 15, 2016

defying_the_nazis

Nazi steps out of the shadows — what would you do?

Rabbi Hillel GoldbergSep 15, 2016

Community Calendar
Sep
12
Mon
5:30 pm Grand Opening, Boulder JCC
Grand Opening, Boulder JCC
Sep 12 @ 5:30 pm – Sep 18 @ 8:00 pm
Week-long celebration marking the official opening of the new Boulder JCC. Ribbon cutting ceremony is Sept. 14 at 5 p.m.
Sep
16
Fri
9:30 am Current Events
Current Events
Sep 16 @ 9:30 am – 10:30 am
Currents events discussion (and kibbitz!) faciliated by Susan Jacobs. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. Held at Loup JCC, Boardroom.
3:00 pm Jewish Settler and Palestinian A...
Jewish Settler and Palestinian A...
Sep 16 @ 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
A Christian Palestinian, Antwan Saca and an Israeli settler, Rabbi Hanan Schlesinger share their personal stories and the intertwining of their stories. Hosted by Hillel at UNM. At Acoma A & B, 3rd Floor, Student[...]
5:00 pm Preschool Alumni Shabbat Dinner
Preschool Alumni Shabbat Dinner
Sep 16 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Shabbat dinner and Shabbat sing for alumni of the early childhood center along with teachers, staff, and community members.
5:15 pm Outdoor Tot Shabbat (Sinai)
Outdoor Tot Shabbat (Sinai)
Sep 16 @ 5:15 pm – 6:15 pm
Outdoor summer Tot Shabbat, hosted by Temple Sinai at Silo Park. With singing and storytelling. Picnics welcome.
6:00 pm Family Kabbalat Shabbat (Sinai)
Family Kabbalat Shabbat (Sinai)
Sep 16 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Temple Sinai’s monthly outdoor Kabbalat Shabbat service at Silo Park, with communal singing and Torah discussion. Followed by potluck picnic dinner.
6:00 pm Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Boulder)
Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Boulder)
Sep 16 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Bonai Shalom’s musical Shabbat, followed by kiddush and potluck dinner.
6:30 pm Shabbat Sparks: Stewardship (Alb...
Shabbat Sparks: Stewardship (Alb...
Sep 16 @ 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Monthly Friday evening Shabbat Sparks event held at B’nai Israel in Albuquerque. In Sept. with guest speaker Malcolm Siegel. With oneg.
7:30 pm Blow the Shofar, Know the Shofar...
Blow the Shofar, Know the Shofar...
Sep 16 @ 7:30 pm – Sep 18 @ 5:00 pm
Pre-High Holiday weekend at Nahalat Shalom in Albuquerque focusing on the shofar and its blast. Guest is Ba’al Tekiah Michael Chusid, leading services, discussions and Sunday workshop oriented to youth. With Shabbat lunch potluck.
7:30 pm Longmont Monthly Shabbat Group
Longmont Monthly Shabbat Group
Sep 16 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Monthly Shabbat celebration in Longmont, meeting the 3rd Friday of the month, with candle lighting, readings and oneg.

Rocky Mountain Jew

Subscribe to the IJN