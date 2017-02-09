IJN
Friday, February 10, 2017 -
NFL players will play exhibition game in Israel

NFL players will play exhibition game in Israel

JTAFeb 09, 2017Leisure, Sports 1

Patriot Martellus Bennett, shown here in a game against the San Francisco 49ers, is one of the players slated to visit Israel. (Ezra Shaw/Getty)

JERUSALEM — A group of National Football Leaguers will visit Israel and play an exhibition game against a squad from the Israel Football Assn.

Israel’s tourism and public diplomacy ministries announced the trip on Feb. 5, Times of Israel reported.

The NFL delegation, which is due to arrive in Israel next week, will include 12 current or former players and visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust museum in Jerusalem and the Black Hebrew community in the southern city of Dimona.

Some of the players are expected to be baptized in the Jordan River.

The exhibition game will be held Feb. 18 in Jerusalem.

“The ministry which I lead is spearheading an intensive fight against the delegitimization and BDS campaigns against Israel. Part of this struggle includes hosting influencers and opinion-formers of international standing in different fields, including sport,” Strategic Affairs and Public Diplomacy Minister Gilad Erdan said.

The NFL delegation includes Martellus Bennett of the world champion New England Patriots.

Others are Denver Bronco Justin Forsett, Cliff Avril, Michael Bennett, Delanie Walker, Michael Kendricks, Cameron Jordan, Kenny Stills, Calais Campbell, Carlos Hyde, Dan Williams, and ESPN commentator and former linebacker Kirk Morrison.

JTA

