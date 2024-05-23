Renovate. Update. Remodel.

One locally owned homebuilding and remodeling business faces the impact of real estate market fluctuations is Iris Building Group, founded in 1998 by brothers Devin, Shawn and Jason Cooper.
- News
- Opinion
- Columns
- View from Denver
- View from Central Park
- Matzo Chronicles
- Snapshot
- Out There
- Out of Left Field
- Mindful & Meaningful
- View from Israel
- Ancestral Discovery
- Reflections
- Tobin’s Take
- Conservative Lens
- Liberal Lens
- Dear Tzviling
- Jewish on Earth
- Jewish Parenting
- Books
- Movie Magic
- Life in Tel Aviv
- Jewish History
- Editorials
- Blogs
- Columns
- Features
- Today’s Life
- Leisure
- Business
- Special Sections
- Obituaries
- Subscribe