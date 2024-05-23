Recipes for Lag b’Omer outdoor celebrations

By Ethel Hofman

Lag b’Omer, this year begins at sundown on Saturday, May 25, and ends at nightfall on Sunday, May 26. According to the Talmud, a plague that had spread among the students of Rabbi Akiva ceased on Lag b’Omer, the 33rd day of the Omer — the seven weeks between Passover and Shavuot. On that day, weddings are permitted, music can be listened to and haircuts are allowed. It makes for a flurry of activity!

For me, it’s extra special; I was married on that day, and my wedding anniversaries were always celebrated with a backyard family picnic.

In Israel, it’s bonfires and barbecues. Since many Israelis live in high-rise apartments in cities and towns across the country, families and friends go to local parks schlepping grills and all the fixings for a festive meal.

In Tel Aviv, smoke from hundreds of grills wafts over Hayarkon Park. It’s a carefree time, even during these dark days with Israel embroiled in war on multiple fronts.

But it wasn’t always bonfires and barbecues.

When my friend Alisa was growing up in Jaffa, she remembers: “We just went to the beach, dug a hole in the sand and dropped in little potatoes. Then we covered the potatoes with hot embers, roasted them till they were brown and crisp, and ate them with brown eggs.”

I’d never tasted brown eggs until I visited Kibbutz Hagoshrim, south of the Lebanese border. The Turkish cook called the Sephardic-style brown eggs charinadu, explaining that “oil keeps the water from evaporating during the long simmering process.” The result is that it makes them delicious, smooth and creamy.

My friend Shani, who came to the US from Iran in the early 1980s, recalls celebrating at a wealthy uncle’s home — a feast with platters piled high with cardamom meatballs smothered in tahini sauce, jeweled rice and dishes made with carob.

Carob sustained Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai and his son, Rabbi Elazar, when for 13 years they hid in a cave from their Roman oppressors, so it’s customary to eat carob dishes at Lag b’Omer.

Growing up on the Shetland Islands, carob was unavailable. Instead, we used chocolate for a recipe dubbed Chocolate Crispies.

My brothers and I would melt the chocolate in a pan with a bit of butter and honey, stir in cornflakes and maybe throw in a handful of dried currants. Then the mixture was spooned into heaps like haystacks and cooled on the window sill for a special holiday treat. No baking needed.

The recipe below includes powdered carob along with dark chocolate. Powdered carob and carob chips should be available in shops with natural or health products.

More recipes for your Lag b’Omer feast that are in the print edition are Oven Roasted Baby Potatoes, Easy Veggie Cheddar Pasties, Carob Tapioca and Mango Carob Smoothie.

Print Brown Boiled Eggs Pareve | Makes 12 Ingredients 12 eggs

1 cup cold strong coffee

2 black tea bags

brown skins of 2 large onions

1/2 cup vegetable oil Instructions Place eggs in a large heavy saucepan with 3 to 4 inches of water to cover. Add the coffee, tea bags, onion skins and oil. Stir gently and bring to a simmer. Cover and reduce heat to the lowest setting. The liquid should never be more than barely simmering. Cook for 6 hours, adding more hot water as needed. Remove from liquid. Refrigerate until ready to serve in the shell. Recipe Notes Cook’s Tip:

Substitute 1 tbsp. of instant coffee granules dissolved in 1 cup of water to make 1 cup of cold strong coffee.

Print Cardamom Meatballs Meat | Serves 4-6 Ingredients 1 small onion, cut into rough pieces

2- inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and sliced

1/4 lemon, sliced and cut into quarters

3 tbsp. finely snipped mint leaves

1 lb. ground lamb

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. freshly ground pepper

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 1/2 tsp. ground cardamom

vegetable oil for frying Tahini Sauce 1/3 cup tahini

2 tbsp. lemon juice

pinch salt to taste

1-2 tbsp. cold water

olive oil optional Instructions In the food processor, place the onion, ginger and lemon. Pulse to chop finely. Transfer to a bowl. Add the mint, lamb, egg, breadcrumbs, salt, pepper, cinnamon and cardamom. Mix well. Chill for 50 to 60 minutes. Shape into 16 to 20 balls. Preheat oven to 350ºF. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick baking spray. Set aside. Cover the bottom of a heavy saucepan with about one-third cup of oil. Heat over medium-high heat. Add the meatballs and brown on all sides. Transfer to prepared baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes until cooked through. (Ground lamb should be cooked to 155ºF to 160ºF.) Serve with tahini sauce drizzled over top. Tahini Sauce In a small bowl, mix the tahini and lemon juice. Stir until smooth. Stir in salt to taste and enough water to make a sauce thin enough to drizzle over meatballs. Season to taste and add olive oil as desired. Recipe Notes Cook’s Tips:

May use beef, turkey or a mixture of both.

Meatballs may be prepared ahead of time. Cover with plastic wrap, refrigerate and cook the next day.

Invest in a meat thermometer. It’s essential to check doneness in all meats.