IJN
Search
LOG IN
Tuesday, May 1, 2018 -
Print Edition
Home Leisure Giro champion Gino Bartali will be posthumously awarded Israeli citizenship

Giro champion Gino Bartali will be posthumously awarded Israeli citizenship

TPSApr 30, 2018Leisure, slider, Sports0

Like
Gino Bartali (Wikipedia)

Gino Bartali (Wikipedia)

By Mira Vigevani

Gino Bartali, three-time winner of the Giro d’Italia and twice of the Tour de France in the 1930s, will be posthumously awarded Israeli citizenship next month for helping save the lives of hundreds of Jews during WW II, said Pagine Ebraiche 24, the news portal of the Italian Jewish community.

The recognition for the great Florentine cyclist comes five years after he was proclaimed as a “Righteous Among the Nations” by Yad Vashem. The citizenship ceremony will be held at Yad Vashem on May 4, prior to the opening stage of the Giro d’Italia, which is having its “Big Start” in Israel, the first time a major cycling race will hold any stages outside of Europe.

In September, 1943, while serving as a courier for the Italian resistance, Bartali transported forged documents large distances during his bicycle training sessions. When he was stopped and searched by German occupiers or fascist soldiers, he specifically asked that his bicycle not be touched since the different parts were very carefully calibrated to achieve maximum speed.

The documents he delivered are credited with helping save 800 Jewish lives, according to the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

According to Pagine Ebraiche 24 JNF is inaugurating a new cycle trail in honor of Bartali in Haruvi Forest, near Bet Shemesh.

TPS

Related articles

Nine of the 10 victims who drowned in a flash flood near the Dead Sea on the April 26. (Facebook)

The 10 teenage victims of flash-flood hiking tragedy

JNSApr 27, 2018

48 Ways to Acquire Torah: Way #2

Hillel GoldbergApr 26, 2018

Natalie Portman, meet David Grossman

Tehilla R. GoldbergApr 26, 2018

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
May
1
Tue
6:00 pm Let’s Learn Yiddish Together (Al...
Let’s Learn Yiddish Together (Al...
May 1 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
12-session beginner’s Yiddish class, taught by Miranda Jacobson. Meeting weekly through May. At Erna Fergusson Public Library in Albuquerque.
6:30 pm Bubbie’s Kitchen (Emanuel)
Bubbie’s Kitchen (Emanuel)
May 1 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Cooking series at Temple Emanuel, learning how to cook all the Jewish staples. Dates/foods are: 1/9: Matzo Ball Soup 2/6: Desserts 3/6: Passover Dishes 3/27: Gefilte Fish and Horseradish 5/1: Lox and Bagels 6/5: Challah
7:00 pm Milestones in the Development of...
Milestones in the Development of...
May 1 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Eight-session iEngage course taught by Rabbis Shimon Moch and Hillel Katzir about Zionism and the State of Israel. At Har Shalom in Ft. Collins. the first Jews to come to the Americas. Dates/topics are: 3/20:[...]
7:15 pm Film Screening: ‘The Last Mogul’...
Film Screening: ‘The Last Mogul’...
May 1 @ 7:15 pm – 9:15 pm
HEA screens documentary about studio head Lew Wasserman of Universal Studios.
7:30 pm Singing as Spiritual Practice (B...
Singing as Spiritual Practice (B...
May 1 @ 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Class with rabbinic intern Hannah Kapnik-Ashar exploring the spirituality of liturgical melodies. At Bonai Shalom.
May
2
Wed
7:30 am JNF Annual Breakfast
JNF Annual Breakfast
May 2 @ 7:30 am – 9:00 am
Annual JNF Mountain States Breakfast, with guest speaker Danny Ayalon, former Israeli ambassador to the US. At Wings Over the Rockies.
10:00 am Wednesday Wisdom (BMH-BJ)
Wednesday Wisdom (BMH-BJ)
May 2 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Six-session Wednesday morning series exploring Trends in Modern Orthodoxy with Rabbi Chaitovsky. At BMH-BJ. Repeats at 7:30pm of the same day. 4/25: The Evolution of Contemporary Orthodoxy 5/2, What’s “Modern” about Modern Orthodoxy? 5/9, Ritual[...]
5:15 pm Pizza in the Lounge (Sinai)
Pizza in the Lounge (Sinai)
May 2 @ 5:15 pm – 6:00 pm
Monthly pizza night for 4-12th graders. At Temple Sinai.
5:30 pm Beginning Hebrew (Salt Lake)
Beginning Hebrew (Salt Lake)
May 2 @ 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Nine-week beginning Hebrew course (modern and biblical), meeting Wednesdays at Salt Lake JCC.
6:45 pm Conversational Hebrew (HEA)
Conversational Hebrew (HEA)
May 2 @ 6:45 pm – 8:45 pm
Spring course in conversational Hebrew taught by Sharona Grinsteiner. Two tracks: 6:45pm, beginners; 7:45pm, intermediate. At HEA.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists




Subscribe to the IJN