Whence Rosh Hashanah honey?

ROSH HASHANAH 5787 SECTION D, PAGE 6

Honey and wine: A business in the Galilee

By Tanya Michaelian

When Tzvike and Hadas Ophir planted their vineyard in 1986, on the day their eldest daughter Adva was born, they had no plans to make wine. They wanted to grow something alongside their bee hives.

The couple was among the first residents of Alon HaGalil, a town in Israel’s North about an hour-and-a-half drive from Tel Aviv. Tzvike grew up in Emek Hefer and Hadas in Kfar Yehoshua, both in farming families. Tzvike was also a second-generation beekeeper.

“The bees fly, but vines are planted in the ground,” said Adva Ophir. “The vineyard was a way of putting down roots in the Galilee.”

At first, the family grew table grapes. The work was intensive and required too much water, and after three difficult years they switched to wine grapes. They sold their harvest to Israeli wineries, including several boutique wineries that opened during the 1990s.

The feedback was good enough to persuade Tzvike to try making wine himself. Meshek Ophir sold its first bottle in 2001.

“It was never my father’s dream to make wine,” Adva said. “We weren’t even a family that drank wine. The idea literally came out of the earth.”

Today, Meshek Ophir produces wine and honey and continues to sell grapes to other wineries.

It remains a family business, run by people whose working lives are tied to the weather, the seasons and the condition of their bees.

What it takes to fill a jar

The farm has around 1,000 mobile beehives. Tzvike, who is nearly 70, and Adva’s brother Noam move them from place to place according to the flowering season.

Some are positioned near sunflower fields, avocado orchards and other crops, where the bees pollinate the plants. Rainfall, the number of blossoms, and the length of the flowering period all affect the amount of honey produced.

The bees must first make enough to feed themselves. Only then is there honey for the family to harvest and sell.

Meshek Ophir’s honey contains no additives and is not heated before it is placed in jars. Getting it there requires long days of physical work.

Tzvike and Noam transport the hives, monitor the queens and worker bees, and protect the colonies from disease and other threats.

“We make our living from the honey, but our more important job is protecting the bees and helping them survive,” Adva said.

“Without beekeepers, many of them would not survive in the wild. The pollination they provide also allows other Israeli farmers to grow their crops.”

Hives under rocket fire

After Oct. 7, reaching some of the hives became dangerous. The family’s bees are spread across the Galilee, including near Shlomi and other areas that came under rocket and missile fire. At times, entering those areas was prohibited.

Tzvike continued to check on the hives.

“My father is a farmer. He doesn’t care about war. He cares about his bees,” Adva said.

“He went into areas under fire because if he didn’t look after them, he could lose them. This is what he knows how to do, and it is his livelihood.”

The work was made harder by the absence of Noam and other family members, who continue to serve in reserve duty for months at a time.

Noam normally drives the truck that transports the hives because Tzvike no longer has a truck license. During his reserve service, much of the responsibility fell back on his father.

For Adva, the reason the family kept going is not difficult to explain.

“We have been working together on this farm for 40 years,” she said.

“It is our livelihood, but for the next generation, it is also about working as a family, being connected to the land, and passing those values on to our children. It is what keeps us here.”

Help when it wasneeded most

Meshek Ophir was one of the founding members of Western Galilee Now, a JNF-USA project that promotes small businesses and tourism in the region. During the recent conflict, that relationship became particularly important to the family.

“They called to ask how we were doing and how the business was managing,” Adva said.

“They asked what they could do to help sell our products and promote them abroad. Knowing that someone has your back during such a difficult period is very important. Western Galilee Now has opened doors for us.”

With help from Western Galilee Now, Adva was also able to combine her work as a filmmaker with the family vineyard. She created “Between the Vineyards,” a film festival at the farm that includes a screening of the documentary she spent 15 years making about her family’s work.

The festival gives people another reason to visit the farm and draws tourists to the area.

“They were telling us that they believed in our farm and in the people working here,” she said. “Without their help, we would not have had the means to start the festival.”

This year, Meshek Ophir’s honey is being sold as part of gift packages through jnf.org/store, operated in partnership with Western Galilee.

“We need people to enjoy the honey and come back for more, but we also want them to understand how much work goes into every jar,” Adva said.

“We are not a factory or a high-tech company. When people buy our honey, they help us maintain our 1,000 hives, provide pollination services to farmers and continue doing what we know how to do.”

The past few years have been difficult for small businesses, especially in northern Israel. Adva hopes the farm will continue to grow and that her parents will eventually be able to slow down, although she doubts her father will ever stop working altogether.

“I want my parents to enjoy what they have built,” she said. “I want us to be able to breathe a little and enjoy the results of all this work.”