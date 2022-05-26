Thai diplomat delivers message from princess to Mower

Toby Mower received a special message on May 18. It did not arrive by US mail, email, phone or text.

Rather, it was hand-delivered via royal diplomatic pouch.

Ten friends and family members gathered at Mower’s Cherry Creek condo, awaiting the arrival of Royal Thai Consul-General of Los Angeles Tor Saralamba, who entered the condo, dressed in a crisp, white military uniform carrying a perfectly arranged vase of white flowers, a gold pedestal — and an envelope.

Saralamba and his colleage Consul Ithikorn Tritasavit arranged the pedestal flowers and envelope on a table in front of Mower’s fireplace, surrounded by pieces from her notable art collection.

The Consul-General ceremoniously read the contents of the envelope: a personal message from Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, Princess Debaratanarajasuda, The Princess Royal of the Kingdom of Thailand.

The Thai Princess expressed her condolences on the death of Toby Mower’s husband, Dr. Morton Mower, who passed away April 27.

Her Royal Highness referenced Dr. Mower’s contributions to the field of cardiac medicine — most notably inventing the implantable cardioverter-defibrillator, which the Princess said has saved millions of lives around the world.

This was not the first time the Princess has acknowledged Dr. Mower’s contributions. In 2016, Her Royal Highness, as president of the Prince Mahidol Award Foundation, personally presented the Prince Mahidol Laureate Award in Medicine to Dr. Mower at the royal palace in Thailand.

Consul-General Saralamba told the IJN that the princess’ message traveled to the Royal Consulate-General in Los Angeles via royal diplomatic pouch — the protocol that ensures diplomatic immunity from search or seizure. [When the diplomats were offered copies of this Intermountain Jewish News with this coverage, they said a copy would be sent to the Princess via diplomatic pouch.]

When the Consul-General received the pouch on Monday, May 16, the Consul-General and Consul Tritasavit made it their priority to catch the first flight out of Los Angeles to Denver to deliver the contents of the diplomatic pouch to Toby Mower. Within 48 hours, the ceremony took place in the Mower living room.

With poise and grace, Toby Mower accepted the unusual expression of condolence, speaking of her husband’s professional accomplishments and his humility.

She recalled the tremendous pride that Dr. and Mrs. Mower, along with their children Robin Mower and Mark Mower, felt when attending the awards ceremony in Thailand six years ago.

One can only imagine that Toby Mower went to bed that evening, asking herself, “What just happened today?” and no doubt was gratified by the unique royal tribute ceremoniously paid to her dear inventor husband of 57 years.

Copyright © 2022 by the Intermountain Jewish News