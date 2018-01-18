IJN
Thursday, January 18, 2018 -
Malcolm Albert

IJN StaffJan 18, 2018Obituaries

Malcolm Albert

Malcolm Albert

Malcolm Albert, a native and lifelong Denverite, with the exception of five years in Albuquerque, passed away Dec. 24, 2017, in Aurora. Rabbi Yaakov Chaitovsky officiated at the Dec. 28 service at Feldman Chapel. Interment followed at Rose Hill Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

Mr. Albert was born Oct. 5, 1928, in Denver and graduated from West Denver High School.

He was married to Ruth Tenenbaum Albert, who survives him, for 70 wonderful years.

Initially the area manager for GEM Stores, Mr. Albert became operations manager for Dave Cook Sporting Goods and area manager for H. Cook Sporting Goods in Albuquerque, NM.

Mr. Albert is survived by his wife Ruth Albert of Aurora; children Steve Albert of Aurora, Debbie Stark of Littleton and Barbie Albert of Aurora; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Contributions may be made to charity of choice.

Copyright © 2018 by the Intermountain Jewish News

