Obituaries: Audrey F. Marcus, Scott Alban

Audrey F. Marcus

Audrey Friedman Marcus died on August 22, 2026. A service was held on August 24 at Temple Emanuel, with interment at Emanuel Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

Raised in Trenton, NJ, Mrs. Marcus attended Westtown School and Smith College. She completed her bachelor’s degree requirements at DU, at the age of 39.

Mrs. Marcus led the successful campaign for Colorado’s ratification of the US Equal Rights Amendment. She was a founding member of the National Organization for Women and was on the Colorado Commission on the Status of Women.

As co-founder of Alternatives in Religious Education, Mrs. Marcus wrote, edited and published Jewish educational materials.

She and her husband Fred shared a passion for Holocaust education and world travel. Fred, who fled Nazi Germany in 1939, died in June, 2002. Mrs. Marcus established the Audrey and Fred Marcus Holocaust Lecture.

Survivors are children, Rabbi Dayle (David Ferleger) Friedman and Glen (Elizabeth) Friedman; stepchildren David (Diane) and Vivian Marcus; and grandchildren Josh (Annie) Fixler, Gabe (Leah) Marcus, Andrew Friedman, Jonathan (Jane) Friedman, Anya Friedman-Hutter, Anat Friedman Ferleger and Avram (Chana) Friedman Ferleger.

Contributions may be made to the Audrey and Fred Marcus Holocaust Lecture or the Holocaust Awareness Institute of DU.

Scott Alban

Longtime Denver resident Scott Alban passed away on September 2, 2026, at the age of 77. A service was held on September 6 at Temple Emanuel, officiated by Rabbi Adam Morris and Rabbi Elizabeth Sacks. Feldman Mortuary handled the arrangements.

Born in May, 1949, in Jersey City, NJ, Mr. Alban attended the University of Illinois and University of Oregon. In August, 1970, he and Alice Alban were married at HEA. One year later, the couple made Colorado their home.

Mr. and Mrs. Alban built and operated multiple businesses together in the floor-covering industry.

“Scott’s independence, determination and willingness to chart his own course defined his professional life and the way he lived,” his family said.

Mr. Alban’s family said Scott was an outdoor enthusiast who loved off-roading in his Jeeps.

“He traveled the world,” his family said, “embraced new experiences, and felt at home exploring the natural beauty of Colorado and beyond.

Survivors are Mr. Alban’s wife Alice; sons Adam (Tali) Alban and Josh (Susan) Alban; siblings Arthur (Sherry) Alban and Carol (Joe) Levy; and granddaughters Eliana, Tuesday, Beatrice and Willa.

Contributions may be made to Temple Micah.