Thursday, June 29, 2017 -
Print Edition
J Street joins JCRC; mixed reactions

J Street joins JCRC; mixed reactions

Chris Leppek Jun 29, 2017

J Street has finally arrived. Last week, in its second try at membership in the Jewish Community Relations Council, the Israel-focused and liberal-leaning activist organization was accepted as a full-fledged participant in the collective body of Colorado Jewish organizations. On June 22, a “super-majority” of at least two-thirds of the JCRC’s 35 member organizations voted […]
This article is premium content. Subscribe now or log in if you’re a subscriber. One day access also available for $1.80.
Chris Leppek

IJN Assistant Editor | ijnews@aol.com

Community Calendar
Jun
30
Fri
10:00 am Current Events
Current Events
Jun 30 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Currents events discussion (and kibbitz!) faciliated by Susan Jacobs. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. Held at Loup JCC, Boardroom.
11:00 am Studying and Storying Torah (HEA)
Studying and Storying Torah (HEA)
Jun 30 @ 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
Weekly Torah study session led by storyteller Cherie Karo Schwartz, at HEA.
3:30 pm Kavod on the Road: Ice Cream Social
Kavod on the Road: Ice Cream Social
Jun 30 @ 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm
Kavod Senior Life visits Denver Gardens for a summer ice cream social.
5:15 pm Red, White & Blue Picnic (BMH-BJ)
Red, White & Blue Picnic (BMH-BJ)
Jun 30 @ 5:15 pm – 6:45 pm
Annual Fourth of July celebratory picnic at BMH-BJ, with kiddie pool, games, BBQ and Shabbat Sing.
5:30 pm Shabbat Potluck in the Park (HEA)
Shabbat Potluck in the Park (HEA)
Jun 30 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Outdoor Shabbat service and vegetarian potluck dinner hosted by HEA at Crescent Park in Lowry.
6:00 pm Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Boulder)
Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Boulder)
Jun 30 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Bonai Shalom’s musical Shabbat, followed by kiddush and vegetarian potluck dinner.
7:00 pm BBQ Shabbat (MoHo)
BBQ Shabbat (MoHo)
Jun 30 @ 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Communal Shabbat meal at Moishe House, with barbecue and all the fixing. Potluck parve desserts and drinks.
Jul
1
Sat
10:30 am Family Summer Shabbat (Sinai)
Family Summer Shabbat (Sinai)
Jul 1 @ 10:30 am – 12:00 pm
Family summer Shabbat series hosted by Temple Sinai. With tot services and kids activities. Dates are: 6/10: Soccer 7/1: Fourth of July 8/19: Water & bubbles
3:15 pm Korach & Leadership (Albuquerque)
Korach & Leadership (Albuquerque)
Jul 1 @ 3:15 pm – 5:30 pm
Rabbi Deborah Brin explores leadership through the story of Korah, and how it applies to today. With refreshments. At First Unitarian Church in Albuquerque.
Jul
2
Sun
10:00 am Books & Bagels (B’nai Havurah)
Books & Bagels (B’nai Havurah)
Jul 2 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Book club at B’nai Havurah, with bagel breakfast. In July discussing ‘Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close’ by Jonathan Safran Foer. Facilitated by Sandy Goldman.

