J Street joins JCRC; mixed reactions
Chris LeppekJun 29, 2017Local, News0
J Street has finally arrived. Last week, in its second try at membership in the Jewish Community Relations Council, the Israel-focused and liberal-leaning activist organization was accepted as a full-fledged participant in the collective body of Colorado Jewish organizations. On June 22, a “super-majority” of at least two-thirds of the JCRC’s 35 member organizations voted […]
