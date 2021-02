How does a Jewish boy from Denver go on to become one of the most powerful, if underrated, influencers of US Mideast policy? Who was the right-hand man of a primary architect of Middle East peace, the former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman? Who put together the last-minute advance trip to Bahrain that expanded the Abraham Accords? Who facilitated the right to fly over Saudi air space in a single night, in the middle of the night? Who conducted delicate diplomatic discussions in Israel, the Arab world and Africa, meeting world leaders face-to-face —with concrete results? Meet Aryeh Lightstone. This is the first full length interview he has given to American media since assuming the role of senior advisor to Ambassador Friedman four years ago. Given the wide-ranging discussion we ultimately had, taking us behind the scenes of the Jerusalem Embassy move, the Abraham Accords, the creation of a network of female, mostly Arab entrepreneurs — and their timing — and his personal perspectives as a husband, father and rabbi whose life became unpredictable, the interview was well worth the wait. People may wonder what Lightstone’s role has been in the various US-Mideast policy achieve- ments during the Trump administration. Given that his prior professional experience was primarily in the sphere of Jewish nonprofits and education, perhaps the least clear aspect of his involvement is how he ended up in this position to begin with. His answer is unequivocal: WAR. No, not the armed conflict variety, but the baseball variety — Wins Above Replacement. For the uninitiated, WAR is a modern statistic in baseball designed to reflect not a player’s raw numbers, but the relative value of his performance as compared to other players. To the extent that a player is considered better than the statistically average player, his WAR will be correspondingly higher. Ultimately, Lightstone traces this mentality back to his childhood growing up on Denver’s East Side, when the Orthodox community there was small.