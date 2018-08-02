IJN
Search
LOG IN
Friday, August 3, 2018 -
Print Edition
Home Leisure Culture ‘Fidler Afn Dakh’ on stage in New York

‘Fidler Afn Dakh’ on stage in New York

Josefin Dolsten, JTAAug 02, 2018Culture, Leisure, slider0

Like
Kirk Geritano, l, and Jackie Hoffman in the Yiddish language ‘Fiddler on the Roof.’

Kirk Geritano, l, and Jackie Hoffman in the Yiddish language ‘Fiddler on the Roof.’

NEW YORK — The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene’s new production of “Fiddler on the Roof” enacts a familiar story in an unfamiliar language. The actors sing about joy and hardship, and argue about the importance of tradition, in the language their characters would have spoken in the Old Country.

But before rehearsals started in June, the majority of them had no experience with the language. Of the 26 cast members, only three spoke Yiddish fluently. Another nine had some experience with the mama loshen, but everyone had just a month to memorize the entire script.

The result is extraordinary, giving audience members a new experience and new understanding of one of Broadway’s best-loved musicals. (For those who don’t speak Yiddish, there are supertitles in English and Russian.)

This production of “Fiddler on the Roof” — or “Fidler Afn Dakh” — marks the first time the musical is being performed in Yiddish in the US, and only the second time in its history (a Yiddish version ran for about four weeks in Israel in 1965), according to the New York-based theater company.

“Fiddler on the Roof,” which premiered in 1964, is based on “Tevye and His Daughters,” a series of stories by the Yiddish writer Sholem Aleichem.

Created by Jerry Bock, Sheldon Harnick and Joseph Stein, the musical tells the story of a poor dairy farmer living in the Russian town of Anatevka at the start of the 20th century as he grapples with tradition and the ways his daughters choose to defy it.

As part of the auditions for Folksbiene’s production, actors had to prove that they would be able to learn Yiddish quickly. Those called in for auditions were given 24 hours to memorize a recording of a song in the language. From the 2,500 applications, 26 actors were chosen for the production.

Once the cast was chosen, each member received a recording of his or her lines and songs in Yiddish in addition to private language coaching.

“It was very tedious, and it continues every day,” Zalmen Mlotek, Folksbiene’s artistic director, told JTA. “We give little notes here and there because while they know what they’re saying, of course sometimes the accent isn’t quite right.”

Members of the cast include Emmy Award nominee Jackie Hoffman playing the matchmaker Yente and Broadway actors Steven Skybell as the long-suffering Tevye and Mary Illes as his wife, Golde. Award-winning director and actor Joel Grey directs the production, which runs through Sept. 2 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in downtown Manhattan.

The team used a translation by Shraga Friedman, the actor and director who translated the script for and co-directed the Israeli production. Performing the show in Yiddish hearkens back to Sholem Aleichem’s original stories, said Folksbiene CEO Christopher Massimine. But it does much more.

Perhaps the biggest difference, according to Massimine, is that the word “tradition” has been replaced by “Torah.” Though a Yiddish word for tradition is used in the iconic song “Tradition,” Torah is used elsewhere. That raises the stakes for characters like Tevye, for whom Torah is not mere custom but represents the ultimate authority: G-d’s law.

“A tradition can start one way and end up another way,” Massimine told JTA. “You can argue with the tradition because it’s not something that is set in stone — but law is.”

Folksbiene, the world’s oldest continuously operating Yiddish theater, was able to acquire Friedman’s director’s notes, which helped shed light on his translation and how the changes sometimes shift the play’s meaning.

One such instance is  at the end of the play, when the Russian government orders Jews to leave Anatevka. While Tevye, his wife and two of his daughters head to America, another daughter, Tsaytl, and her husband say they are leaving not for Poland, as in the original production, but specifically the city of Warsaw.

To a modern audience the mention of the city, which was home to the largest Jewish ghetto in Europe during WW II, is likely to bring memories of the Holocaust.

“That being said in Yiddish, it brings it all full circle,” Massimine said.

Friedman made other choices to preserve the rhyme scheme: “If I Were a Rich Man” becomes “Ven Ikh Bin a Rothschild” (If I were a Rothschild), which is also the name of another story by Sholem Aleichem.

With a $750,000 budget, the show is Folksbiene’s largest and most expensive production. Massimine says the show has already earned back its production costs in ticket sales.

Regarding the supertitles, Mlotek said, “We have a significant amount of Russian-speaking Jews whose English isn’t the best, so there’s a population that we wanted to serve.” He said he wanted to add additional languages but the technology did not allow for it.

In addition to showing Tevye and his family speaking in what would have been their historic language, the production makes a point about Yiddish and its state today.

“It’s also a portrait of the initial decline of Yiddish and why that happened,” Massimine said, “and why it’s important that we treasure this language and this culture.”

Previous PostTel Aviv native is new CU women’s tennis coach
Josefin Dolsten, JTA

Related articles

Shashi Naidoo

Naidoo, a harsh critic of the Palestinians, is now BDS ‘cover girl’

Marcy Oster, JTAAug 02, 2018

Danielle Steinberg

Tel Aviv native is new CU women’s tennis coach

Evan GrantAug 02, 2018

The kosher cheeseburger at Shelly's

A kosher cheeseburger? It’s not ‘impossible.’

Josefin Dolsten, JTAAug 02, 2018

Leave a Reply

Order Your 105th!

Community Calendar
Aug
4
Sat
5:30 pm Colors of Judaism Havdalah (Aspen)
Colors of Judaism Havdalah (Aspen)
Aug 4 @ 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm
Family havdalah at Aspen Jewish Cong., discussing the symbolism of colors in Judaism. With crafts and snacks.
Aug
5
Sun
7:50 am Habitat Interfaith Alliance Buil...
Habitat Interfaith Alliance Buil...
Aug 5 @ 7:50 am – 3:30 pm
B’nai Havurah, Rodef Shalom & Temple Micah joins Habitat Interfaith Alliance in building a home at 3791 S. Irving St.
10:00 am Annual Chocolate Chip Cookie Con...
Annual Chocolate Chip Cookie Con...
Aug 5 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Annual SLC JCC chocolate chip cookie contest. Recipes must be homemade. With prizes.
11:30 am BMH-BJ Women’s League Brunch
BMH-BJ Women’s League Brunch
Aug 5 @ 11:30 am – 1:00 pm
BMH-BJ Women’s League event with brunch and guest speaker Amy Kritzer, blogger at www.whatjewwannaeat.com. At BMH-BJ.
12:00 pm JCC Pool Parties
JCC Pool Parties
Aug 5 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Outdoor pool parties at the JCC. Upcoming dates are: 7/1, noon-3pm, carnival pool party 8/5, noon-3pm, pirate pool party
Aug
6
Mon
7:00 pm Brig. Gen. Bentzi Gruber: ‘Eight...
Brig. Gen. Bentzi Gruber: ‘Eight...
Aug 6 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Brig. Gen. Bentzi Guber discusses how the IDF trains its soldiers to make difficult decisions under pressure. At Chabad Vail. Also on Aug. 7 at Chabad Lone Tree (co-hosted with Hadassah).
Aug
7
Tue
10:00 am Active Minds: Puerto Rico
Active Minds: Puerto Rico
Aug 7 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Active Minds explores the history of Puerto Rico and discusses its struggles in light of damage from Hurricane Maria. Part of JFS at JCC Senior Connections. In the Social Hall.
10:00 am Hebrew Reading for Adults (Aspen)
Hebrew Reading for Adults (Aspen)
Aug 7 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Six-week crash course in reading Hebrew. At Chabad JCC.
10:30 am Troubling Texts in Genesis (Sinai)
Troubling Texts in Genesis (Sinai)
Aug 7 @ 10:30 am – 12:00 pm
Three-part Bible series on ‘Troubling Texts in Genesis: Reading Between the Lines’. At Temple Sinai. Upcoming dates/themes are: July 31: Genesis 16, Hagar, Sarah (and Abraham) August 7: Genesis 21, Sarah, Hagar (and Abraham) August[...]
3:00 pm Stronger Than Hate (Aspen)
Stronger Than Hate (Aspen)
Aug 7 @ 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Storytelling through testimony and art with artist David Kassan, Holocaust survivor and author Hanna Pankowsky and Dr. Stephen Smith of the Shoah Foundation. At Chabad JCC.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists



Subscribe to the IJN